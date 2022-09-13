Supermicro Adds New 8U Universal GPU Server That Delivers Maximum Performance and Flexibility for Large Scale AI Training, NVIDIA® Omniverse, and Metaverse

The 8U server is designed for diverse and computationally-intensive workloads built for maximum performance in data centers. The new 8U GPU system incorporates high-performing NVIDIA H100 GPUs. With a maximum memory capacity of 8TB, vast data sets can be held in memory, allowing faster execution of AI training or HPC applications. Furthermore, the advanced architecture is designed for GPU-to-GPU communication, reducing the time for AI Training or HPC simulations. Additionally, with the NVIDIA GPUDirect® Storage, data can be directly accessed by the GPUs, further increasing efficiencies.

Innovative airflow design reduces fan speeds, resulting in less noise in the data center, lower power consumption, and a reduced total cost of ownership. In addition, the system supports both AC and DC Power, including support for standard OCP DC rack configurations.

Supermicro supports open standards and adheres to the open power specification assuring customers that Supermicro's latest servers can be quickly delivered and installed at customer sites, resulting in faster time to productivity.

To learn more about Supermicro GPU Servers with the NVIDIA A100, please visit:

https://www.supermicro.com/en/accelerators/nvidia

To learn more about Supermicro GPU Servers, please visit

https://www.supermicro.com/en/products/gpu

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first to market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are transforming into a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, and switch systems, software, and services while delivering advanced high-volume motherboard, power, and chassis products. The products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1897217/Supermicro_Universal_GPU_Servers.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1443241/Supermicro_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Super Micro Computer, Inc.