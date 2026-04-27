Supermicro Adds Largest Silicon Valley Campus - New DCBBS Facility to Advance the Delivery of Next-Generation AI Data Centers

Fourth SF Bay Area location will add hundreds of U.S. positions, expand domestic production to boost U.S. technology and AI infrastructure capacity

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ: SMCI), an AI, Enterprise, Storage, 5G/Edge Total Solution Provider with optimized Data Center Building Block Solutions ® (DCBBS), today announced its largest US location with the advanced DCBBS campus and a significant expansion of its Silicon Valley operations with a new state-of-the-art business complex near its headquarters in San Jose, California.

Supermicro Establishes Largest and Fourth Silicon Valley Campus

The latest addition—spanning approximately 32.8 acres and more than 714,000 square feet—marks Supermicro's fourth Bay Area site and brings its regional footprint to nearly 4 million square feet. The facilities will support a full range of domestic operations, including advanced system design, manufacturing, testing, and service, as well as global distribution of the company's DCBBS for AI infrastructure.

"This new DCBBS campus, which becomes our largest in the U.S., is a direct investment in American innovation and manufacturing leadership," said Charles Liang, president and CEO of Supermicro. "By growing our Silicon Valley footprint and deepening our U.S. roots in San Jose where we are creating high-quality professional roles, we are able to advance domestic innovation, solution value, and production capacity. Our team will continue to drive the next wave of data center innovation, Time-to-Online (TTO) and build out efficiency, strengthening our ability to deliver new generation AI infrastructure at scale."

For more information, visit https://www.supermicro.com/en/about/us-manufacturing-expansion

The company is expected to create hundreds of new high-quality jobs across engineering, manufacturing, and business functions, reinforcing Supermicro's long-term commitment to local workforce development and U.S.-based production.

"Supermicro's expansion adds more advanced manufacturing, testing, and distribution capacity in San Jose, strengthening our position at the center of the global AI economy," said Mayor Matt Mahan. "This investment accelerates next-generation AI infrastructure, creates high-quality jobs and drives local economic growth—ensuring the innovation economy benefits all residents."

As global demand for AI infrastructure accelerates, Supermicro is scaling its domestic capabilities to meet the needs of enterprises and cloud providers deploying increasingly complex, compute-intensive workloads. The company's integrated approach—from system-level design to rack-scale systems—enables faster deployment, improved energy efficiency, and reduced total cost of ownership for next-generation data centers.

Supermicro is further aligning its Silicon Valley operations with the evolving requirements of AI infrastructure at scale—where rack-level integration, energy efficiency, and rapid deployment are critical. The new facilities enhance the company's ability to support hyperscale, cloud, and enterprise customers building AI factories, while reinforcing its role as a U.S.-based manufacturing leader in high-performance computing infrastructure.

Supermicro DCBBS delivers complete, modular AI infrastructure. Built from validated components and sub-systems, DCBBS provides end-to-end deployment flexibility – from individual GPUs and networking switches to complete racks, site infrastructure, management software, and professional services.

For more information, visit www.supermicro.com.

About Super Micro Computer, Inc.

Supermicro (NASDAQ: SMCI) is a global leader in Application-Optimized Total IT Solutions. Founded and operating in San Jose, California, Supermicro is committed to delivering first-to-market innovation for Enterprise, Cloud, AI, and 5G Telco/Edge IT Infrastructure. We are a Total IT Solutions provider with server, AI, storage, IoT, switch systems, software, and support services. Supermicro's motherboard, power, and chassis design expertise further enables our development and production, enabling next-generation innovation from cloud to edge for our global customers. Our products are designed and manufactured in-house (in the US, Taiwan, and the Netherlands), leveraging global operations for scale and efficiency and optimized to improve TCO and reduce environmental impact (Green Computing). The award-winning portfolio of Server Building Block Solutions® allows customers to optimize for their exact workload and application by selecting from a broad family of systems built from our flexible and reusable building blocks that support a comprehensive set of form factors, processors, memory, GPUs, storage, networking, power, and cooling solutions (air-conditioned, free air cooling or liquid cooling).

Supermicro, Server Building Block Solutions, and We Keep IT Green are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of Super Micro Computer, Inc.

All other brands, names, and trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

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