Super Absorbent Polymers Market Size Worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027 | CAGR of 7.5%: Emergen Research
06 Oct, 2020, 14:00 BST
- The increasing demand for adult and baby diapers in developing economies, surging demand for female hygiene products due to growing hygiene awareness, and rising SAP consumption in agricultural methods are driving the demand for the market
- Market Size – USD 9.58 billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 7.5%, Market Trends –Increasing investments in the research & development of bio-based superabsorbent polymers
VANCOUVER, B.C., Oct. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market will be worth USD 16.53 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The growth of the market can be attributed to the surging demand from the manufacturers of baby diapers and the rising government initiatives to increase the applications of SAP in agricultural products for efficient management of irrigation water.
The growing geriatric population, coupled with the rising birth rate, is expected to boost the demand for adult and baby diapers, which will increase the usage of super absorbent polymers. The growing number of urinary incontinence cases among the geriatric population is expected to drive the product demand. The increasing focus of manufacturers on product innovation with cost benefits and more water retention capabilities is projected to drive the market growth in the forthcoming years. Increasing investments in R&D to develop bio-based SAP will boost growth opportunities in the future.
Key Highlights From The Report
- In April 2017, a new high-performance SAP 'FAVOR max' was launched by Evonik Industries AG in order to make the urinary continence products and baby & adult diapers even more reliable and absorbent. The new product was launched to expand its product portfolio among customers and to remain competitive in the professional market.
- Sodium Polyacrylate held the largest market share of 44.6% in the year 2019 as it is widely utilized in the production of disposable adult and baby diapers, female hygiene products, and adult urinary incontinence products.
- Personal Hygiene is predicted to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.7% over the forecast period due to the increasing demand for disposable baby diapers owing to the rising birth rate. The growing hygiene awareness has resulted in an increased demand for female hygiene products.
- The agriculture segment is anticipated to register significant growth over the forecast period as the super absorbent polymers are extensively used in horticulture, gardening, golf course, and forestry. Besides, the capabilities of water retention and absorption of the SAP has driven the product demand in the agricultural segment.
- The Asia Pacific region is expected to be the fastest-growing region over the forecast period due to the rising urbanization coupled with growing disposable income and increasing birth-rate.
- Key participants include Evonik Industries AG, BASF SE, LG Chemicals Ltd., Nippon Shokubai Co., Ltd., Sumitomo Seika Chemicals Company, Ltd, Formosa plastics Group, SDP Global Co., Ltd., Satellite Science and Technology Co., Ltd, Yixing Danson Technology, and Kao Corporation, among others.
Emergen Research has segmented the Global Super Absorbent Polymers Market on the basis of type, application, and region:
Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Polyacrylamide Copolymer/Polyacrylate
- Sodium Polyacrylate
- Polysaccharides
- Ethylene Maleic Anhydride Copolymer
- Others
Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- Agriculture
- Personal Hygiene (Sanitary napkins, Adult urinary incontinence products, Baby Diapers)
- Industrial
- Medical (Wound Dressing)
- Others
Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017-2027)
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Benelux
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of APAC
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Rest of LATAM
- Middle East & Africa
- Saudi Arabia
- UAE
- Rest of MEA
