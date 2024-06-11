Super Absorbent Polymer Market Forecast to Hit $9.03 Billion by 2034: Fact.MR

High Demand for Disposable Hygiene Products Benefiting Super Absorbent Polymer Manufacturers

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Super Absorbent Polymer Market size is poised to reach a valuation of US$ 6.4 billion in 2024. According to a recently updated research report by Fact.MR, worldwide sales of super absorbent polymers are analyzed to rise at 3.5% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

Increasing demand for personal hygiene products and disposable diapers, especially among the aging populations worldwide, is leading to increased production of super absorbent polymers. Market expansion is fueled by ongoing advancements in super-absorbent polymer technology and production techniques. The increasing need for based solutions due to consumer focus on convenience and sustainability is expected to boost sales.

The rising prevalence of disorders such as inflammatory bowel disease and Crohn's disease along with increased awareness of adult incontinence products is projected to contribute to the demand for products necessary to manage bowel and urinary control issues.

Urbanization is bringing about changes in lifestyles, particularly in developing countries, and leading to increased adoption of disposable hygiene products, thereby fueling the demand for super absorbent polymers. The impact of climate change, including an increase in extreme weather events like floods and droughts, is bringing to light the importance of water conservation and efficient irrigation methods in agriculture, driving the use of super absorbent polymers for soil moisture retention.

Key Takeaways from the Market Study

Global sales of super absorbent polymers are forecasted to reach US$ 9.03 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The North America market is projected to expand at 2.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

market is projected to expand at 2.8% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. East Asia is analyzed to account for 26.9% of the global market share by 2034-end.

is analyzed to account for 26.9% of the global market share by 2034-end. The market in China is evaluated to expand at 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

is evaluated to expand at 3.7% CAGR from 2024 to 2034. Demand for petroleum-based super absorbent polymers is projected to reach a market value of US$ 5.64 billion by 2034-end.

by 2034-end. The super absorbent polymer market in Canada is forecasted to expand at 1.9% CAGR from 2024 to 2034.

"Super absorbent polymers are being increasingly used in agriculture to improve water management and soil quality, boosting their sales. The shift towards eco-friendly solutions is boosting demand for bio-based SAPs," says a Fact.MR analyst.

Top Key Players Profiled In this Report

BASF SE

Chase Corp

Chemtex Speciality Limited

Evonik Industries AG

Gel Frost Packs Kalyani Enterprises

LG Chem

Nippon Shokubai Co. Ltd.

Sanyo Chemical Industries Ltd.

Songwon

High Petroleum-Based Super Absorbent Polymer Sales in East Asia

Cost-effectiveness, established production processes, and proven performance across various applications are boosting petroleum-based super absorbent polymer sales in East Asia. This region's rapidly growing economies along with the increasing demand for hygiene products and sustainable agricultural practices have led to the increased use of petroleum-based SAPs.

Competitive Landscape:

Key companies in the super absorbent polymer market are using their robust manufacturing capabilities, broad distribution networks, and new product development. In the face of fierce competition, many market participants are focusing their strategy on providing high-quality items at reasonable prices and with exceptional customer service.

In 2021, BASF began producing super absorbent polymers at its cutting-edge Superabsorbent Excellence Centre in Antwerp, Belgium. The company invested $26 million to further the development and improve the efficacy of super absorbent polymers.

