SUPCON Gains Momentum in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf with Recent Project Wins

HANGZHOU, China, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SUPCON (688777.SH, SUPCON.SW), a trailblazer in process automation and digital transformation in China, has announced a series of project wins across Saudi Arabia and the Gulf. The company has been awarded the Workforce & Assets Tracking Solution Project by International Maritime Industries (IMI), the largest full-service shipyard in the MENA region powered by Aramco, Bahri, Lamprell, and HHI, followed by the Instrumentation Contract from Kuwait Oil Company (KOC) and the Smart Safety & Site Monitoring Solution for the Aramco Academy Construction Project.

These recent project wins demonstrate SUPCON's capability to provide a wide range of solutions from instrumentation, automation & information to top-level management solution. The company has been expanding into the Gulf region with ambitious planning and preparation, leveraging the increasingly strong economic ties between China and Saudi Arabia, especially under the backdrop of Belt & Road Initiative and Vision 2023.

Last week, Alhumam Emad Abdulaziz A, SVP of IMI Corporate Services and Alangari Salem Abdulaziz M, VP of IMI Digitalization & Innovation visited SUPCON headquarters in Hangzhou, China for an in-depth communication around intelligent shipyard solutions. Earlier this month, the Saudi Cloud Computing Company (SCCC) delegation led by CEO Talal Abdulaziz Albakr visited SUPCON headquarters to discuss cloud solutions for vertical industries. The visit followed a week-long stay by Nayef AlOtaibi, Aramco VP of Digital Transformation & Chief Digital Officer and his expert delegation. These visits herald a new era of SUPCON's partnership with major players in Saudi Arabia and the Gulf.

SUPCON has cemented a leading position in the process automation and digital transformation market in China with its star products such as Distributed Control System (DCS), Safety Instrumented System (SIS), and Manufacturing Executive System (MES). To fortify the market leadership, SUPCON is launching the 1·3·5 Customer's Value Creation Model campaign, comprising 1 One-stop Industrial Service, 3 Product Technology Platforms and 5T Technology. The company's strong financial performance in 2022 turned out a testament to its success. According to the previously disclosed 2022 annual report, SUPCON achieved an operating income of RMB 6.621 billion, representing a year-on-year increase of 46.50%.

In 2022, SUPCON launched the 1·3·5 Customer's Value Creation Model campaign. 1 One-stop Industrial Service is powered by 5S (Spareparts, Specialists, Solutions, Service, Sales) Stores close to the industrial clusters to provide all-round services that are all-time accessible. 3 Product Technology Platforms include the new-gen Intelligent Operation & Management Control System (i-OMC) featuring intelligent autonomous operation, the Industrial Operating System with a secure data lake and open APP ecosystem, and Advanced Process Engineering eXpert (APEX) platform for fast and precise complex process simulation and modeling. 5T Technology representing the fusion of 5 key technologies including Automation Technology, Information Technology, Process Technology, Operation Technology and Equipment Technology, which aims to solve the unsolved problems in the process industry.

