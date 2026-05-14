Sunwoda Unveils Motorcycle Ultra-Fast Charging Battery: 80% Charge in 20 Minutes

—Sunwoda's 6 kW battery charges 3x faster than today's leading scooter batteries, with 2,000+ cycles and a 5-year lifespan — anchoring Sunwoda's portfolio showcase at CIBF 2026.

SHENZHEN, China, May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At CIBF 2026, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. (SZSE: 300207; SIX: SWD) — Ranked No.11 in the Top 500 Global New Energy Enterprises and a long-standing supplier to Tier-1 smartphone and automotive worldwide - gathered its full battery portfolio under "Power Your Each Moment." Anchoring the showcase was the Motorcycle Ultra-Fast Charging Battery.

The Motorcycle Ultra-Fast Charging Battery pairs with 6 kW chargers to reach 80% state of charge in 20 minutes.

"A delivery rider can plug in during a coffee break and ride out fully usable," said Sandy Lv, General Manager of Sunwoda's Motorcycle Battery Business. "That behavior change is what unlocks ultra-fast charging as a commercial standard for light EVs."

The battery keeps inter-cell temperature variance within 3 °C during high-power charging. It delivers 2,000+ cycles and a 5-year service life, with IPX7 waterproofing, –20 °C to 60 °C operation, and is compatible with over 90% of battery-swap stations.

Alongside the launch, the Ultra-Fast Charging Alliance for Light Electric Mobility was formed with industry partners to support protocol standardization. The battery has completed design-in validation with several leading e-motorcycle brands; pilot deployments are underway in Hangzhou, with mass production scheduled for Q3 2026.

A portfolio that powers every moment

"Power Your Each Moment" reflects Sunwoda's commitment to provide application-tailored battery solutions across diverse applications — from phones and laptops to two-wheelers, four-wheelers and vessels.

Backed by full vertical integration across materials, cells, systems and recycling, Sunwoda has built a complete portfolio across consumer, power and energy-storage batteries, supported by shipment performance in smartphone batteries and HEV lithium batteries.

In consumer electronics, Sunwoda supplies high-reliability batteries for smartphones, laptops and connected devices. In the power battery sector, in addition to the Motorcycle Ultra-Fast Charging Battery, Sunwoda showcased its flash-charge battery technology for passenger EVs, enabling ultra-fast charging up to 1,800 A. In marine applications, the company offers battery-system capabilities for inland and coastal vessels. In energy storage, its cell portfolio showcased at this exhibition spans 102 Ah to 684 Ah, supporting residential, commercial-and-industrial and utility-scale projects worldwide.

Additionally, Sunwoda showcased its sustainability initiatives, recycled-material adoption and battery-passport implementation, supporting customers as electrification evolves toward faster charging, safer systems and more transparent lifecycle management.