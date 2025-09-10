Sunwoda Debuts 684Ah & 588Ah Energy Storage Cells Globally at RE+ 25, Empowering Diverse Applications

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 10, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At RE+ 25, Sunwoda (Stock Code: 300207), a global full-scenario energy storage solution provider, unveiled two groundbreaking large-capacity energy storage cells: the 684Ah and 588Ah models. These flagship innovations further strengthen Sunwoda's position as a leader in advanced battery technologies, designed to meet the evolving needs of the global energy storage market.

Sunwoda 684Ah & 588Ah Cells Launched at RE+25

"The launch of the 684Ah and 588Ah energy storage cells marks a significant milestone in Sunwoda's ongoing innovation and advancement of large-capacity energy storage technologies," said Dr. Sam Chen, General Manager of the BESS BU at Sunwoda."The company is committed to building a mature and reliable product portfolio that addresses diverse application scenarios, delivering greater lifecycle value and investment returns for our customers."

Engineered with advanced stacking technology, the 684Ah cell achieves energy density above 440Wh/L and integrates thermal-electric separation with a three-dimensional heat dissipation structure to guarantee safe, stable operation. Built for longevity with 20+ years of service life, it integrates flexibly with 10ft, 20ft, and 30ft containers. Its high-density design reduces container use by 27%, shortens assembly time, lowers costs, and cuts LCOE by 8%, enhancing deployment speed and overall economics. The product is slated for mass production in Q4 2025, ensuring capacity to meet market demand.

The 588Ah cell applies proven winding technology enhanced with low-lithium-loss innovation, extending cycle life to 10,000 cycles at 70% SOH and enabling more than 20 years of reliable operation. With 96.5% energy efficiency, advanced electrolyte safety, and a directional venting design, it ensures long-term stability and cost-effectiveness.

As a global leader in integrated new energy technologies, Sunwoda ranked among the world's top ten energy storage cell suppliers in H1 2025 and has been recognized by BloombergNEF as a Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer. The company continues to expand its international manufacturing footprint, with production bases in China, Thailand, Hungary, and other countries, ensuring localized, efficient, and reliable supply chain support for markets worldwide.

With its new 684Ah and 588Ah cells, Sunwoda will further reinforce its commitment to advancing large-capacity energy storage solutions and empowering the transition to a more sustainable energy future.

About Sunwoda

Founded in 1997, Sunwoda Electronic Co., Ltd. went public on the Shenzhen Stock Exchange (stock code: 300207) in 2011 and successfully listed GDR on the Swiss Stock Exchange in 2022, making it a leading enterprise in the global lithium-ion battery field.

Through nearly three decades of dedication and innovation, Sunwoda has not only solidified its leadership in lithium-ion battery technology with industry-leading solutions but also achieved remarkable business success—emerging as a hidden champion in the 3C battery sector, securing positions among the global top 10 in power battery installations, energy storage cell shipments, energy storage system shipments and ranked Bloomberg Tier 1 Energy Storage Manufacturer.

