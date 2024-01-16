Suntory Beverage & Food Europe Entrusts SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability Software to Accelerate Sustainability Progress and Support Company in Attainment of Ambitious Goals

Sphera's best-in-class sustainability performance management software empowers companies like Suntory Beverage & Food Europe to establish transparent, audit-proof sustainability data and reporting

CHICAGO and LONDON, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sphera, a leading global provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services, today announced that its SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability software has been selected by Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE), producers of iconic soft drink brands Orangina, Lucozade, Schweppes and Oasis*, to support their sustainability efforts on the journey to net zero.

SBFE's Growing for Good value inspires the company to grow their business sustainably as they work toward being net zero by 2050. A few key sustainability priorities on that journey include reducing added sugar in their drinks by 35% by 2025; making their plastic packaging 100% sustainable by 2030; using 20% less water by 2030; reducing Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 50% by 2030; and reducing Scope 3 emissions by 30% by 2030.

SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability software is a market-leading solution for comprehensive ESG reporting and advanced performance management. Automated data collection, powerful reporting tools, advanced planning features and extensive emission factor libraries enable enterprises to rapidly and reliably understand the environmental impacts of their business and meet regulatory requirements. Advanced performance analytics help companies understand gaps between targets and actual performance, improve sustainability and reduce operational expenses. Additionally, SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability simplifies reporting for all relevant standards and frameworks (such as CSRD, GRI, CDP, SASB and TCFD), ESG ratings agencies (such as MSCI and DJSI) and existing and emerging regulations (such as SEC and European Commission).

Some key areas in which SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability will support SBFE's sustainability efforts are:

Calculation of Scope 3 emissions — specifically for categories 1 (raw goods), 9 (transportation) and 11 (packaged goods) — in support of SBFE's Scope 3 emissions reduction target of 30% by 2030, as well as helping to provide more accurate and streamlined reporting generally, including for integration of supplier data.

Visualization of progress against sustainability goals, as well as simulations of future activity to support decision-making and investment decisions.

Building capability and robust reporting frameworks for non-financial disclosure requirements, and bespoke dashboards to support colleagues and customers across Europe .

"Sphera helps businesses take measurable, proactive steps in their sustainability journeys, and we're proud that Suntory Beverage & Food Europe has entrusted Sphera to help them achieve ambitious sustainability goals," said Paul Marushka, Sphera's CEO and president. "SpheraCloud Corporate Sustainability provides insights based on transparent, actionable and auditable data to help improve corporate sustainability performance as a foundation for a sound net-zero strategy. Empowering businesses to make data-based decisions to set, measure and achieve sustainability and ESG goals is critical to our mission of creating a safer, more sustainable and productive world."

"Partnering with Sphera supports our transition to be a more sustainable business by enabling us to track, monitor and visualize our sustainability progress," said Michelle Norman, SBFE director of sustainability and external affairs. "Suntory Beverage & Food Europe is committed to Growing for Good, and that means investing in industry-leading sustainability data management tools and robust ESG disclosure software to support our future goals, while giving our teams the capacity to be more efficient and effective."

About Sphera

Sphera is the leading provider of environmental, social and governance (ESG) performance and risk management software, data and consulting services focusing on Environment, Health, Safety & Sustainability (EHS&S), Operational Risk Management (ORM), Product Stewardship and Supply Chain Risk Management (SCRM). For more than 30 years, we have served over 7,000 customers and a million-plus users in 80 countries to help companies keep their people safe, their products sustainable and their operations productive. Learn more about Sphera at www.sphera.com. Follow Sphera on LinkedIn.

About Suntory Beverage & Food Europe

Suntory Beverage & Food Europe (SBFE) was established in 2014 and is one of five regional divisions of the Japan-based Suntory Group, one of the leading global drinks companies. We're proud to be part of a family-owned business with its inspiring 120-year heritage and we are guided by Shinjiro Torii's founding spirit. SBFE is made up of 3,300 passionate people working throughout Europe on hugely iconic brands including Schweppes*, Orangina, Lucozade, Ribena, La Casera, Oasis*, Pulco and MayTea with a commitment to producing great-tasting, healthier drinks. As a corporation sustained by the gifts of nature and water, Suntory Group and SBFE will always protect the ecosystems that deliver water. Because its ecosystem is the wellspring, not only of its business and the rich experiences the group creates for people's lives, but also of human life itself. SBFE will continue to be a company where everyone is empowered with the freedom and flexibility to innovate. Through all of its corporate pursuits, Suntory seeks to inspire the brilliance of life. For more information, please visit our website and LinkedIn.

*Owned and commercialized within SBFE respective territories

