Suntech 27MW PV modules come into full operation at Shell's first large scale photovoltaic project built by Biosar

As a leading brand in renewable energy, Suntech was chosen by Shell (SNE) and Biosar Enery (UK) Limited, both industry leaders in their fields. Guided by the "customer-centric" management philosophy, Suntech has adopted the refined management to better serve its customers. While responding quickly to customers' requirements on the manufacturing side with rapid implementation of measures, Suntech is well known for its customer service and reliability. With its main focus on customer satisfaction, Suntech has established a bridge of communication between the customers and the company, setting up customer service centers across the world to bring them closer together.

A new symphony in Suntech's commercial line, Solar Civilization, an energy transition that shifts its focus to a sustainable living environment, is proven by cooperations, such as the one in Shell's Moerdijk's PV power plant. From its leading position in the global energy industry, Shell actively promotes the energy transformation and sets examples on how traditional energy companies could promote solar energy to tackle the issue of carbon dioxide in industrial production.

Suntech is the first solar module photovoltaic brand that has been selected by Biosar and Shell as trustworthy supplier. Suntech is confident that the seamless cooperation between Shell, Biosar and Suntech has set the ground for further achievements. In Moerdijk, traditional energy and new energy worked together as if a symphony of energy was played. The legacy could continue through further growth and innovation.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/836976/Suntech_Moerdijk_Solar_Park.jpg

SOURCE Suntech