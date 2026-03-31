Sunseeker showcases X Gen 2 Robotic Lawn Mower Series in Warsaw, Bringing Garden Harmony to Life

Sunseeker's new X Gen 2 Series meets growing European demand for gardening equipment that offers precision engineering with premium landscaping standards. The product range simplifies garden maintenance while blending visual elegance with intelligent automation and powerful performance.

Sunseeker operates a dual-brand strategy to address different user needs. Sunseeker Elite represents the premium line, covering 800 m² to 24,000 m², with the new X Gen 2 Series positioned within this high-performance segment. The Sunseeker brand focuses on everyday residential users, with its S and V Series covering 500–2,000 m² and emphasizing simplicity and ease of use. This includes the LiDAR-based S4, the RTK and VSLAM-integrated S3 and S5, as well as the vision-based V1 and V3 from Sunseeker Tech, extending advanced lawn care technology to a wider audience.

Built on the upgraded AONavi™ 2.0 Navigation System, the X Gen 2 Series combines network-based nRTK and VSLAM 2.0 to deliver centimetre-level precision without boundary wires or antenna stations. Powered by an upgraded 10 TOPS chip, doubling the computing capacity of previous generations, the system enables fast real-time mapping and stable performance even in complex garden environments.

The new Vision AI 2.0, integrating a binocular camera and iToF camera, enhances spatial awareness and obstacle detection for reliable day-and-night operation. This intelligent perception allows the mower to navigate narrow passages as slim as 70 cm, while select models feature dual cutting discs and electronic height adjustment for a refined finish.

Designed for demanding terrain, the ATC (All-Terrain Conquer) System integrates All-Wheel Drive, suspension and active steering to handle slopes of up to 70% (35°), delivering strong traction while remaining gentle on turf.

Terry Ma, CEO of Sunseeker Robotics, commented: "With the launch of the X Gen 2 Series in Europe, we are not simply introducing a new generation of products – we are redefining what intelligent lawn care means for modern households. The new series brings to life our Garden Harmony concept, merging precision engineering with everyday usability, creating solutions that feel both advanced and natural within European garden environments."

With the debut of the X Gen 2 Series, Sunseeker reinforces its long-term commitment to Europe, where intelligent automation, sustainability and garden design increasingly converge.

By combining advanced navigation, AI-driven perception and robust mechanical engineering, Sunseeker continues to set new standards for precision, reliability and harmony in autonomous lawn care.

About Sunseeker Robotics

Founded in 2009, Sunseeker is a global leader in intelligent lawn care, seamlessly blending tradition with cutting-edge technology to deliver efficient, user-friendly solutions. The company gained industry recognition for its pioneering first-generation wireless robotic mowers (2019–2023), setting new standards in automated lawn maintenance.

Sunseeker's strategic focus is on integrating smart technology with local culture, a commitment reflected in its sports partnerships across Europe. These include collaborations with Fédération Française de Football (France), SV Werder Bremen (Germany), Mantova 1911 (Italy), IFK Göteborg (Sweden) and F.C. Copenhagen (Denmark), as well as cooperation with the French rugby international Charles Ollivon. By bridging robotic precision with the high standards of professional sports, Sunseeker continues to strengthen its connection with European audiences while redefining wire free lawn care for the region.

Learn more at our official websites:

https://sunseekerelite.com/global

https://sunseekertech.com/eu/

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