Sunrock Distributed Generation Appoints Claire Broido Johnson as President and Head of Originations

NEW YORK, July 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunrock Distributed Generation (SDG), a leading commercial solar development, financing, and management platform, is pleased to announce the appointment of Claire Broido Johnson as President and Head of Origination. Co-founding SDG in 2022 and serving on its board of directors since then, Claire will now lead the company's business development, origination, strategy, and certain operations, driving its mission to democratize access to solar and distributed energy solutions for organizations of all sizes, which were previously underserved by the finance industry.

Claire Broido Johnson, President and Head of Originations, Sunrock Distributed Generation

Claire Broido Johnson has a 30-year career as a senior operations executive, entrepreneur, and investor with a proven track record in creating, managing, and scaling successful businesses and products in the solar and climate tech sectors. In 2003, she co-founded SunEdison, which grew to become the world's largest solar energy services provider with a $10 billion market cap. During her tenure, she pioneered the solar Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) market, securing major deals with Staples and Whole Foods, and raised the company's first $60 million in project financing.

Since 2011, she has served in operational roles for various startups, overseen the University of Maryland's Momentum Fund, and served as president CBJ Energy, a financing and operations services company developing and managing projects for energy companies. In 2009, Claire joined the Department of Energy as Energy Efficiency Advisor to Secretary Steven Chu, managing the Office of Weatherization and Intergovernmental Programs. There, she deployed $11 billion in Recovery Act funds to advance renewable energy and energy efficiency programs across the United States.

Claire Broido Johnson commented on her new role: "Sunrock represents the realization of a vision my co-founders and I share: unlocking the cost and environmental benefits of solar, storage, and distributed energy solutions for organizations of all sizes. My goal is to bring solar to every creditworthy commercial and industrial rooftop in the US by removing the roadblocks for every company to access the capital that makes this possible."

This announcement marks the latest in a series of senior appointments for SDG, highlighting the company's commitment to rapid growth and expansion. SDG is dedicated to making solar and distributed generation a cornerstone of economic growth for businesses of all sizes. The company works with a national network of experienced solar installers, developers, and partners across the U.S. to design and finance solar solutions tailored to the needs of previously underserved organizations.

SDG's backers include Greenbacker Development Opportunities Fund I, LP, affiliated with Greenbacker Capital Management LLC, a leading renewable asset manager with approximately $3.8 billion of AUM and 3.3GW in its renewable energy asset portfolio.

Wilson Chang, CEO of SDG, commented: "With her unwavering dedication to the solar and clean energy sector, Claire is a leading advocate for expanding access to green energy solutions across all sections of the community. Her extensive experience in the energy sector, proven investment track record, and ability to expand Sunrock's portfolio make her an invaluable addition to SDG. Claire's pioneering spirit and innovative mindset will propel our mission and she will be instrumental in scaling our business—driving hundreds of megawatts of new clean solar energy."

About Sunrock Distributed Generation (SDG)

Sunrock Distributed Generation (SDG) is the premier platform for commercial solar and storage energy solutions, dedicated to enhancing cost savings and operational efficiency for businesses across the spectrum. Leveraging an unmatched network of trusted partners and installers, tech-enabled operational efficiency, and a proprietary underwriting method, SDG designs solar and distributed generation solutions tailored to the needs of organizations previously unable to access the benefits of solar. SDG's approach focuses on enabling businesses to fully leverage solar and distributed energy solutions, regardless of project size. SDG offers Power Purchase Agreements (PPA) with zero upfront investment, making it the trusted platform for Solar DG projects of any size.

