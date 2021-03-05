Sunon's Workspace Products Win Prestigious GOOD DESIGN® Award 2020, Standing Out from Over 3,000 Candidates

Previously, Plis and D Series both also won the German Design Award.

Plis is an artistic stacking chair designed by Favaretto & Partners Design Studio in Padua, Italy is both graceful and simple and inspired by plisse silk fabric, which is smooth, delicate, and vivid. The Plis chair is available in eight exquisite colors and can offer an artistic flow to multiple situations including offices, meeting venues and eating spaces.

Despite winning these prestigious international awards the Plis chair comes at a reasonable price and is a great choice for those companies who seek creativity and beauty in office equipment without spending a fortune.

The other awardee, D Series, is an inspiring workstation solution, also designed by Favaretto & Partners. It aims at building a dynamic, flexible, and pleasant, workspace and enabling a seamless transition between work, negotiations, training, and socializing. Employers can choose workspace arrangements and additional amenities according to their preferences.

About Sunon

Founded in 1991, Sunon has risen to the ranks of a global leader in workspace furniture. Following intensive R&D and state-of-the-art design solutions, Sunon has become a headlining manufacturer in the workspace design sector. Until now, Sunon has served 160+ global fortune 500 clients, including Google, Coca Cola, WeWork, Alibaba, Siemens, Huawei, among many others.

