Sunon Launches Riyadh Experience Center, Bringing Sustainable and Adaptive Workspaces

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Nov. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunon officially celebrated the opening of its Riyadh Experience Center in partnership with Mega Projects Contracting Co., one of Saudi Arabia's leading interior design and fit-out firms. This collaboration represents a significant milestone in Sunon's strategy to strengthen its presence in the Middle East and deepen connections with local partners. More than a physical showroom, the center serves as a platform to explore the future of work through sustainable and innovative design.

Riyadh Sunon Experience Center Riyadh Sunon Experience Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony

At the heart of the Riyadh Experience Center is Sunon's commitment to sustainable and human-centered workspace solutions. This showroom brings this vision to life through innovative products, including the H5 chair, made from ocean-bound plastics, and MixCube, a modular furniture system that combines flexibility with efficiency. Modular design not only allows workspaces to adapt to changing needs but also minimizes material waste and extends the lifecycle of furniture, reflecting Sunon's approach to sustainable innovation. Together, these solutions demonstrate how Sunon translates its sustainability vision into tangible, future-ready workplaces, aligning seamlessly with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030. Developed in close collaboration with Mega Projects Contracting Co., the Experience Center also reflects the strong partnership that underpins Sunon's growth in the Middle East.

"Our Riyadh Experience Center reflects Sunon's belief in growing together with our partners," said Cindy Shi, Managing Director of Sunon International Business Division. "By bringing global design standards and sustainable practices closer to where our clients are, we aim to create workplaces that inspire creativity, enhance well-being, and support a greener future."

The opening day gathered partners and guests from across the region, celebrating not only a new space but also a shared vision of collaboration and progress. As Sunon continues to expand in the Middle East, the Riyadh Experience Center exemplifies how strategic partnerships, sustainable design, and localized insight can come together to shape the next generation of workspace environments.

