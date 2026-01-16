Sunmi Cuts Clutter and Boosts Speed with New All-in-One Mobile Terminal & Scanner-Printer

SINGAPORE, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Business Challenge: Stores today face dual pressures: the need for faster, more flexible customer service beyond fixed counters, and the demand for simpler, more reliable back-end operations. Cluttered workstations with multiple devices hinder efficiency and agility.

Sunmi's Solution: Sunmi addresses these core challenges with two purpose-built hardware products designed for resilience and workflow integration.

The V3 PLUS All-in-One Mobile Terminal represents a significant evolution in Sunmi's handheld series. It now features an industrial-grade scan engine for superior performance on damaged, low-quality, or distant barcodes, making it reliable in demanding environments such as retail stockrooms or outdoor settings. Its refined ergonomic design ensures comfort during extended mobile use. By integrating robust scanning, payment processing, and a high-speed printer into one rugged device, the V3 PLUS enables staff to complete the entire transaction loop anywhere—transforming any employee into a fully capable, mobile service point.

For fixed, high-volume stations, Sunmi introduces the 80MM Label Printer. Its key innovation is the merging of a scanner and a thermal printer into a single, compact unit. This eliminates the need for separate devices and associated cable clutter, requiring only a single USB cable for both power and data. This streamlined design ensures consistent, fast processing for critical tasks at main checkouts or kitchen expo areas.

Strategic Value: Together, these tools create a more adaptive and robust operation. The V3 PLUS handles agile, in-the-moment engagements and complex scanning tasks, while the 80MM Label Printer anchors high-volume hub operations. Both connect to Sunmi's Device Management Platform for centralized monitoring and control. This combined approach empowers businesses to build operations that are not only more efficient but also more resilient to varying demands, ultimately enhancing the experience for both customers and employees.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2081156/5721620/sunmi_Logo.jpg