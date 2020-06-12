Suning International and Italian Trade Agency Partnership Upgrade, Expanding the strategic Layout of Overseas Imports

Recently, Suning International launched the Authentic Italian Pavilion on the Suning owned e-commerce platform Suning.com. The Authentic Italian Pavilion is a collaboration between Suning International and Italian Trade Agency (ITA) to create an online platform to promote Italian products for domestic consumption in China. It allows more Chinese consumers to choose high-quality Italian goods selected by Suning International's overseas buyers without traveling aboard. Additionally, Suning International is working on a series of national pavilions through its advantages in overseas deployment.

Suning International helps high-quality small and medium-sized brands enter the Chinese market, especially those emerging brands that have distinctive overseas features but haven't gain nationwide popularity in China. Leveraging the foundation of Suning's advantages of the localized full scene, full chain, and Omni-channel marketing solution, Suning swiftly aggregates the targeted audience on the platform, completes the commercial packaging, and provides localized campaigns and sales strategy.

While providing additional outlets for traditional e-commerce retailers, Suning also provides a customized "content + marketing + channels" full-chain solutions like Buyer Selection, IP Incubation, and Innovative Content Scenarios as the brand attributes. Suning strives to attract more Increasingly personalized and young Chinese consumption upgrade population.

The in-depth cooperation between Suning International and ITA indicates that Suning will further utilize the resource advantages of online and offline integration development, continue to highlight smart retail as a mainstream model leading the transformation of the global retail industry, and will further promote the cooperation with well-known overseas brand manufacturers to create more original foreign lifestyles meet the needs of consumers to upgrade both quality consumption and service experience.

Founded in 1990, Suning is one of the leading commercial enterprises in China with two public companies in China and Japan. In 2019, Suning Holdings Group ranked as the top three brands among the top 500 non-state-owned enterprises in China with annual revenues of RMB 602.5 billion (approximately EURO 77.24 billion) and continued to top the list of Internet retailing category. Adhering to the enterprise mission of "Leading the Ecosystem across Industries by Creating Elite Quality of Life for All," Suning has strengthened and expanded its core business as retail through a corporate ecosystem comprised of multiple vertical industries, including commercial real estate, financial services, and sports. Suning.com, the primary subsidiary pioneering in online and offline retailing, has been listed in the Fortune Global 500 for three successive years from 2017 to 2019.

