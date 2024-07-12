Sungrow's PowerTitan to equip the Vilvoorde BESS 800MWh project by ENGIE in Belgium

BRUSSELS, July 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is happy to announce the supply of its state-of-the-art liquid-cooled BESS (Battery Energy Storage Systems) solution, the PowerTitan, for the 800MWh Vilvoorde BESS project in Belgium. The project will be developed by ENGIE, an international utility group who is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services.

Sungrow liquid-cooled energy storage system PowerTitan

The system will be one of the largest ever installed in Europe with a power capacity of 200MW/800MWh and is the first BESS project Sungrow will supply in Belgium. Set for a grid connection in 2025 this project will deliver power to up to 96.000 households. Sungrow will supply 320 units of its cutting-edge liquid-cooled energy storage system PowerTitan for the ENGIE BESS project in Vilvoorde.

The PowerTitan is an efficient, safe, and innovative storage solution that supports ENGIE to deliver energy. Due to the compact design and the pre-assembled delivery, the PowerTitan saves 50% of on-site installation time. Moreover, due to its back-to-back installation scheme, the small footprint makes the system especially efficient for large ESS plants. The liquid-cooled technology also ensures a longer battery life as it offers an intelligent temperature control system, enabling a maximum battery temperature difference of up to two and a half degrees Celsius. All the above elements, provides optimized CAPEX and OPEX costs, leading to a successful and sustainable in every aspect project.

Sungrow's ESS Director Europe, Dr. James Li, said: "Sungrow is delighted to begin this new project together with ENGIE and to deliver our first BESS project in Belgium - one of the first storage projects of this size in mainland Europe. Energy storage is at the very forefront of enabling a secure and clean energy transition, and we at Sungrow are supporting a better, cleaner future for all and remain eager to build the bridge to a sustainable future together with our partners."

The PowerTitan ESS series, having achived remarkable shipments in 2023 of over 10,5GWh worldwide, supporting the adoption of utility-scale storage systems across the energy industry. With a full range of innovative energy storage solutions and zero security incidents, Sungrow is on the path to becoming the world-leader in supply of ESS equipment and integrated system solutions.

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is a global leading PV inverter and ESS provider with over 515 GW of power electronic converters installed worldwide as of December 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and ESS for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 27-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow's products power over 170 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

