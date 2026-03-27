Sungrow Unveils SG125CX-P3 C&I Inverter at Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026

JOHANNESBURG, March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At Solar & Storage Live Africa 2026, Sungrow unveiled the SG125CX-P3, a 125 kW commercial and industrial (C&I) string inverter built on Sungrow's new C&I inverter platform. Developed in response to the evolving needs of solar projects, the inverter is designed to deliver higher energy yield, reliable operation, and simplified deployment.

Higher Yield from Every Installation

Sungrow SG125CX-P3

The SG125CX-P3 builds on Sungrow's proven high-efficiency design, delivering up to 98.5% conversion efficiency and built-in PID recovery to minimize energy losses and maintain long-term system output. Its advanced global MPPT scanning enables more than 2% higher energy yield under challenging conditions such as partial shading or multi-orientation rooftops, helping commercial and industrial users increase returns and shorten payback periods.

Upgraded Protection for Enhanced Reliability

Built for commercial solar projects where reliability and safety matter, the SG125CX-P3 introduces several upgraded protection technologies to safeguard assets and ensure consistent energy production.

Enhanced Arc Fault Detection. The upgraded AFCI 3.0+ technology, supported by enhanced hardware, advanced algorithms, and greater computing capability, detects arc currents up to 40 A across PV strings of up to 600 m, enabling faster fault identification in large installations and helping reduce potential fire risks.

The upgraded AFCI 3.0+ technology, supported by enhanced hardware, advanced algorithms, and greater computing capability, detects arc currents up to 40 A across PV strings of up to 600 m, enabling faster fault identification in large installations and helping reduce potential fire risks. PV- to Ground Fault Protection. Responds in just 15 ms, quickly detecting and isolating ground faults to enhance system safety and protect business operations from unexpected electrical issues.

Responds in just 15 ms, quickly detecting and isolating ground faults to enhance system safety and protect business operations from unexpected electrical issues. Intelligent 2-in-1 String-Level Disconnection. Precisely identifies and isolates DC-side faults—including reverse connection, reverse flow, and bus short circuits—further safeguarding the system and ensuring reliable operation.

Precisely identifies and isolates DC-side faults—including reverse connection, reverse flow, and bus short circuits—further safeguarding the system and ensuring reliable operation. Smart Anti-Condensation Design. The SG125CX-P3 features a patented anti-condensation design that regulates internal temperature differences through algorithm-driven fan control, preventing condensation in high-temperature and high-humidity environments and ensuring stable operation across a wide range of operating conditions.

Building on these upgrades, the SG125CX-P3 continues to leverage Sungrow's proven reliability design, including SG ECOOLIN® advanced thermal management and an IP66-rated design with C5 anti-corrosion protection, supporting stable system operation over a 25-year lifecycle. A patented pressure-relief structure enhances system safety by managing internal pressure under extreme conditions.

Fast Installation and 7× Faster Maintenance

The SG125CX-P3 is designed to simplify installation and significantly improve maintenance efficiency for commercial solar systems.

Its Module-Level Insulation Positioning reduces inspection and maintenance time by up to 7× compared with traditional string-level detection, enabling operators to quickly pinpoint faulty PV modules and minimize troubleshooting time.

Continuing proven features—including drawer-type AC wiring for faster installation, flexible mounting for diverse rooftop structures, and a self-cleaning cooling design—further streamline deployment and routine upkeep.

By combining high efficiency, advanced protection, and simplified installation and maintenance, the SG125CX-P3 helps commercial and industrial users maximize the long-term value of their solar investments.

The launch reflects Sungrow's commitment to continuous innovation, as the company continues to develop smarter and more reliable solar technologies for businesses worldwide.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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