Sungrow to Supply its SG5RT Residential Inverters to the Largest Residential PV Project in Egypt

CAIRO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced that it has been selected to supply 400 units of 5kW string inverters with its ultra-safe, high yield, user-friendly, and intelligent O&M features for Egypt's largest 2MW residential PV project, which includes 400 rooftop solar plants at SODIC's VYE in Cairo.

Egypt is one of the pioneers in the energy transition in the Middle East and North African (MENA) region. It is actively converting its economy from relying on fossil fuels to one reliant on renewable energy. Further, Egypt plans to grow its renewable energy share in power supply to 42% by 2035. This remarkable residential rooftop solar project will be a major step in Egypt's residential energy transition sector and create an optimal model effect after completion.

The VYE SODIC project is strategically located in the heart of New Zayed district. As Cairo's first solar-powered homes, VYE New Zayed aims to maximize clean power generation efficiency, reduce maintenance costs, and become more environmental-friendly. The solar project is estimated to produce 3.5 gigawatt-hours of electricity per year, saving 1,600 tons of carbon dioxide, equivalent to planting 35,000 trees.

Sungrow holds the largest market share in the Egyptian Market with a total capacity 700 MW and 15 MWh, this project will be a new milestone for Sungrow in the residential segment and continuity for the successful cooperation with Sungrow's partners and key customers.

"Sungrow is honored to join forces with our channel partner, Arab Consulting Office (ACO) and the EPC company, Electro-Mechanical for Energy (EME) for this pioneering project. Egypt has huge potential to develop residential rooftop solar. Having accumulated 26 years of industry experience and continuously iterating technology innovations, Sungrow's residential storage solutions are widely embraced around the world. We hope that SODIC's VYE solar project will be a running start for Egypt's residential sector, and we will continuously provide the most advanced renewable energy solutions and services to our clients and boost the energy transition." Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV&Storage BG.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 405 GW installed worldwide as of June 2023. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. For more information about Sungrow, visit www.sungrowpower.com.

