Sungrow to Supply a 150MW/300MWh Project in the UK

YORKSHIRE, England, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, announced that it signed a contract to supply its liquid cooled energy storage system (ESS), the PowerTitan, to a 150MW/300MWh project in Ferrybridge, West Yorkshire, the United Kingdom. The project is expected to increase total grid stability and bolster the country's energy transition.

The 150MW/300MWh project, located at the redundant Ferrybridge coal power station, is the latest in SSE Solar and Battery's growing pipeline of projects located across the UK. The project, with construction due to start in May 2023, has the grid connection confirmed for June 2024 and is set to be operational by October 2024.

Sungrow will provide the project with its liquid cooled ESS PowerTitan, which is an embodiment of Sungrow's advanced technologies and years-long experience in the fields of power electronics, electrochemistry, and grid forming. Tailored for utility-scale energy storage demand, Sungrow's PowerTitan adopts advanced liquid-cooled thermal management and AI monitoring of the battery cells so as to safeguard the system's safety and ensure a superior lifespan. Meanwhile, the DC-DC controller can charge and discharge battery racks individually; thus, increasing the overall system performance.

The PowerTitan enables the project a favorable return on investment through peak shaving -- charging the batteries when electricity rates are at their lowest and discharging to avoid paying peak prices during the expensive times of the day.

Richard Cave-Bigley, SSE Solar and Battery Director, said: "To be constructing this project on the site of a previous coal-powered station really shows the strides we are making in developing clean low-carbon energy and it's the latest in what is an extremely healthy project pipeline for our business."

Lewis Li, President of Sungrow Europe, said: "Sungrow is proud to supply our liquid cooled energy storage system, the PowerTitan, to this landmark project. We are excited for what is to come with our partnership with SSE as we work towards maximizing the profitability for the project with cutting-edge products and services."

