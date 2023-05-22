Sungrow to Supply 2.1 GW of Its 1+X Modular Inverter Solutions to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, signed a 2.1 GW contract with China Energy International Group Co., Ltd. to supply the Company's featured 1+X Modular Inverter solutions to Al Shuaibah project in the western region of Saudi Arabia. The Al Shuaibah project with a total AC capacity of 2.66 GW, is the world's largest PV project and will fuel the transition of Saudi Vision 2030.

Al Shuaibah is ACWA Power's sixth solar energy facility in Saudi Arabia. Badeel and ACWA Power will build, own, and operate Al Shuaibah facility and the electricity produced will be sold to Saudi Power Procurement Company (SPPC). China Energy International Group is engaged in the project as an EPC company. The project is expected to be completed in 2025 and power 350,000 homes annually.

The project marks an important milestone for the National Renewable Energy Program (NREP) that was initiated by the Ministry of Education (MoE) and aims to develop 70% of the nation's renewable energy through the Public Investment Fund (PIF) by 2030.

Sungrow provides 240 units of its 1+X Modular Inverter solution and 10,000 units of its combiner box. The 1+X Modular Inverter is an innovation combining the advantages of both central and string inverters. As a result of the optimal IP65 high protection capability, the solution is resilient to sandy, dry, and windy conditions. Due to the smart forced air-cooling technology, the inverter solution can work stably in extremely high temperatures.

In addition, the 1+X Modular Inverter features a 1.1 MW single unit as the minimum, and the maximum capacity can be expanded to 8.8 MW by combing eight units together. To meet their requirements, customers can choose from 1.1 MW to 8.8 MW, bringing a more flexible design for different block sizes and making the on-site O&M easier. Each module is designed with an independent MPPT, further improving the power generation capacity of the power plant. More importantly, the 1+X Modular Inverter is also equipped with intelligent string-level diagnosis to improve the power yield and real-time parallel arc detection to further protect system safety. Therefore, these advantages help lower the overall OPEX.

Xiong Gaoxia, Al Shuaibah Project General Manager of China Energy International Group commented: "The Al Shuaibah project is the largest project in our portfolio, and when it becomes operational, it will annually generate continuous clean power into the power system, contributing to the sustainable development of Saudi Arabia. We are delighted to partner with Sungrow as its industry-leading modular inverter solution, profound experience, and dedicated local team make it possible to deliver long-term benefits for all our stakeholders."

"We appreciate the continued trust of China Energy International Group to deliver another remarkable project in Saudi Arabic. We will make sure of its smooth delivery with reliable solutions and dedicated local service. As the Middle East and North African (MENA) region remains one of the most vibrant renewable energy markets, Sungrow will continue offering competitive products and services to contribute to the local energy transition," said James Wu, Senior Vice President of Sungrow.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

