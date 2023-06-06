Sungrow Signs Eight Contracts to Supply the First Batch of Utility-scale BESS Micro-grid Projects in Lebanon

BEIRUT, June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system solution supplier, signed eight contracts with local partners to supply the first batch of Utility-scale micro-grid BESS in Lebanon. The projects' cumulative capacities are 14MW/ 24.9MWh and the PV capacity at 12.4MW, providing power to communities and facilities, mitigating the ongoing electricity crisis caused by the weak and insufficient infrastructure, and decarbonizing the economy.

The electricity crisis in Lebanon recently reached a record high. The energy issue cripples Lebanon's economic development and paralyzes normal life. The power supply is contracting due to the rising price of fossil fuels which are the major energy sources for the country. To prepare for energy needs, Lebanon has set out to diversify its energy mix by adding more renewables. The micro-grid project combining PV and energy storage systems offers a possible way to mitigate the energy crisis.

Sungrow will provide the contracted eight micro-grid projects with its PV inverter and energy storage system solutions. The energy storage system is highly integrated with both the Power Conversion System (PCS) and Batteries, which minimizes the footprint, and streamlines the installation process. The solar-plus-storage system can power the loads during peak times without consuming pricy electricity from the generators and minimize the power shortage caused by insufficient infrastructure.

The projects are expected to be commissioned in Q4 2023, powering daily operations and will attract other businesses to install solar-plus-storage projects at their facilities.

As one of a few suppliers having expertise in both PV and energy storage solutions, Sungrow continues pioneering in the emerging Lebanese market. Since last September, Sungrow has installed its solar-plus-storage solutions in 20 microgrid projects in the country. The projects have been operating stably with high efficiency.

"Lebanon is a perfect place to install solar projects, as the country has over 300 sunshine days per year. Deployed with Sungrow's solar-plus-storage solutions, an increasing number of local businesses and facilities are enjoying the independence of energy and decarbonizing their daily operations. As a dedicated player in the Lebanese market, Sungrow is prepared to meet more demands by offering state-of-the-art PV and storage innovations with its dedicated local team," said Zaid Al-Helo, Levant and Yemen Country Manager, Sungrow.

