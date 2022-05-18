Sungrow Signs a 600 MW Distribution Agreement with PVO International

"We value Sungrow's impressive track record in renewables and the broad product portfolio which exceeds the demand of diverse markets. The new agreement allows us to reach more customers in our markets and deliver best-in-class products," said Arne Huibers, co-owner of PVO International.

"With PVO we have one of the leading PV distribution companies on our side, known for its competitive approach and expertise. In addition, PVO and Sungrow share the same goal of accelerating the energy transition and climate action at scale. Together, we offer the planet a sustainable future," commented Yang Meng, Director of Distribution Europe at Sungrow.

The distributed generation solar energy is under the spotlight in Europe. Sungrow is poised to meet a wide range of distributed applications with a comprehensive product portfolio covering product verticals within commercial and industrial, residential, hybrid inverters, and batteries. In addition to the featured 1-phase and 3-phase PV and battery storage solutions, the Company introduced a comprehensive solar, storage, and EV charging solution, and a new arrival SG125CX for commercial applications during the current Intersolar Europe exhibition.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 224 GW installed worldwide as of December 2021. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions and EV charging station solutions. With a strong 25-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 150 countries. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting: www.sungrowpower.com.

About PVO International

As a leader in the European market, PVO International handles the purchase of the best quality solar panels, inverters, batteries, cables and mounting materials. We arrange the entire procurement process for our partners. We provide an optimal operational service including logistical solutions. With our extensive knowledge and years of experience, we know the market like no other and understand what our customers need. We support your projects from start to finish. Very large volumes are available at favourable conditions. With our personal and dedicated approach, we go to great lengths to make your solar projects a success.

