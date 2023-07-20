HEFEI, China, July 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading inverter and energy storage system supplier, announced that it received the first inverter Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) which was validated by ICMQ and registered on the EPD Italy platform, with its featured string inverters, the SG350HX series. The certification further demonstrates Sungrow's commitment to sustainability and environmental responsibility.

Sungrow Receives Environmental Product Declaration (EPD) Certification Issued by ICMQ

The EPD is an internationally harmonized third-party verification report, that complies with ISO 14025 and EN 15804 for products. The EPD, created voluntarily, must be prepared with reference to an LCA (Life Cycle Assessment), which defines the consumption of resources (materials, water, energy) and the impact on the surrounding environment in the various stages of the product life cycle. The minimum steps considered range from the extraction of raw materials, their transport to the production site, and production itself ("from cradle to gate"), or until the product has been disposed of ("from cradle to grave").

The act of publication of EPD allows companies to inform the market of the environmental impacts of a product or service in a clear, transparent, and objective manner.

The verification covered Sungrow's production processes of inverters, and the data collection and verification took eight months. After comprehensive calculation and data analysis by certification experts, Sungrow's 1500V high-powered string inverters, the SG350HX series, were deemed to have met EPD standard requirements and certified.

As an ESG leader and a dedicated member of the global initiatives RE100 and EP100, Sungrow does everything to make decarbonization "the new normal". The certification represents Sungrow's green manufacturing and operation concept and showcases its initiative in promoting sustainable development by adopting a policy of transparency towards stakeholders.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd. ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

