Sungrow Ranks in the Global Top 5%, Awarded EcoVadis Gold Medal

HEFEI, China, Feb. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally renowned renewable energy company, was honored with the prestigious EcoVadis Gold Medal recently, positioning it within the top 5% of global companies due to its strong ESG practices. The Company showcased exceptional performance in environmental stewardship, sustainable procurement, business ethics, and so on, achieving a score within the top 2% of its industry.

Sungrow has continuously integrated its sustainability philosophy, "Green Mission Better Life", into its corporate strategy, driving green transition across more than 180 countries and regions worldwide. The Company has implemented initiatives such as greenhouse gas (GHG) inventory, energy efficiency improvements, and resource conservation. By the end of 2024, Sungrow aims to increase its renewable energy electricity usage to 65%, advancing towards its climate goal of achieving operational carbon neutrality by 2028. It safeguards employee rights, upholds ethical operations, and ensures transparent governance while collaborating with partners to build a sustainable supply chain.

As the global trusted provider of business sustainability ratings, EcoVadis assesses companies based on international standards, including the Global Reporting Initiative (GRI), United Nations Global Compact (UNGC), and ISO 26000. Its assessments cover over 150,000 enterprises across 250+ industries and 180+ countries and regions.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of December 2024, Sungrow has installed 740 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the world's most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com.

