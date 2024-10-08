Sungrow PowerTitan 2.0 Wins the Storage Product Innovation Award at Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024

BIRMINGHAM, UK, Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is proud to announce that its PowerTitan 2.0 energy storage system has won the Storage Product Innovation Award at the Solar & Storage Live Awards 2024. The event, that held in Birmingham on Tuesday 24th of September, first day of the Solar & Storage Live UK 2024 exhibition, is a premier platform for recognizing advancements in the renewable energy and storage sectors.

The PowerTitan 2.0 is a professional integration of Sungrow's power electronics, electrochemistry, and power grid support technologies. It stands out due to its groundbreaking innovations, providing an efficient and with the utmost levels of safety energy storage solution. Sungrow recognizes that developing Energy Storage Systems (ESS) is crucial for grid stability, maximizing renewable energy use, and advancing the energy transition towards a sustainable future. To address these needs, Sungrow has introduced the PowerTitan 2.0, a cutting-edge Liquid-Cooled ESS designed for utility-scale projects. The PowerTitan 2.0 features a fully liquid-cooled design and integrated Power Conversion System (PCS) within a standard 20-foot, 5MWh container. Its modular configuration allows for scalable 10MWh systems, overcoming traditional scalability and efficiency challenges while optimizing CAPEX and OPEX.

"We are deeply honored to receive the Storage Product Innovation Award for our PowerTitan 2.0 at Solar & Storage Live 2024," said Mr. Lewis Jindong Li, President of Sungrow Europe. "This first award for the PowerTitan 2.0 in Europe reflects our commitment to delivering pioneering, efficient, and safe energy storage solutions. Sungrow remains dedicated to supporting the global energy transition while providing unparalleled customer support. We look forward to driving further innovation and along with our partners bridge to a sustainable future."

Sungrow's innovative solution has already begun making an impact in Europe. The first units of the PowerTitan 2.0 have been recently delivered to the 100MW/330MWh energy storage project in Bramley of Penso Power's and BW ESS, while several new contracts have been secured, including a major 230MWh Energy Storage project in Germany by Nofar Energy. These projects highlight the growing demand for advanced energy storage systems that maximize efficiency and minimize operational costs.

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 27 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable Asian energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 170 countries, supported by a network of 490 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com

Media Contact: Mina Zhang, mina.zhang@cn.sungrowpower.com

