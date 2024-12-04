Sungrow_Opens_Technological_Center_for_Training_and_Innovation_in_Pamplona__Spain

Sungrow has officially opened its Technological Center for Training and Innovation in Pamplona, Spain. This cutting-edge facility reinforces the company's commitment to its partners and customers in Spain, Portugal, and Southern Europe.

PAMPLONA, Spain, Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, announces the grand opening of its new Technological Center for Training and Innovation in Pamplona, Spain. The state-of-the-art facility reaffirms the company's long-term commitment to its partners and especially customers in Spain, Portugal, and Southern Europe, marking another significant step in Sungrow's efforts to drive the energy transition and shape a sustainable future. Currently, Sungrow Iberica consists of more than 85 employees, while Sungrow in Southern Europe counts more than 140 experts.

The new center covers a total area of 10,000 square meters and it is designed to serve as a hub for training, innovation, and service excellence. It features a fully equipped warehouse, a repair center, a dedicated training space, and a modern showroom. The 400 square meters showroom includes all the latest solutions for residential, C&I and utility-scale projects from Sungrow. In line with Sungrow's sustainability goals, the center includes also a parking area equipped with a number of Sungrow's EV chargers, promoting the use of electric vehicles. This opening of this new facility symbolizes Sungrow's continued focus on excellence and innovation, providing tailored resources for the advancement of the renewable energy sector.

Javier Izcue, Vice President of Sungrow Europe responsible for Southern Europe, opened the event with a speech, expressing his enthusiasm: "This center embodies Sungrow's deep-rooted commitment to both our customers and the broader mission of energy transition in Southern Europe. By offering training and cutting-edge technology, we are ensuring that our partners have access to the best solutions and support. As the energy landscape evolves, we are dedicated to being at the forefront, driving innovation and sustainable growth."

The managing director of Sodena, Iñaki Larraya, a public company under the Government of Navarra, which has supported the company with a number of processes in recent years, also took part in the event. He stressed that "this center will not only be a place where advanced technical knowledge will be taught, but also a space where creativity and collaboration between professionals from different disciplines will be fostered, providing the necessary tools and knowledge to face the energy challenges of the future."

During the event, attendees—including key customers and partners, as well as representatives from local government and industry media—toured the new facilities and were introduced to the advanced capabilities Sungrow will now offer from its Pamplona base. These include training programs aimed at both technical development and the practical application of renewable energy solutions, further supporting the company's commitment to delivering the highest quality service across its market lines.

The center also underscores Sungrow's ongoing investment in the Navarre region, where the company continues to foster strong ties with the local community. The combination of innovation and local engagement positions Sungrow as a pivotal player in the renewable energy landscape, not just in Spain, but across Southern Europe.

