Sungrow Liquid-Cooled ESS PowerTitan 2.0 is Set to Unleash the AC Block Era

LONDON, Sept. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently, 66 sets of Sungrow's energy storage system, PowerTitan 2.0, arrived in the UK, demonstrating its acceleration of energy storage deployment in Europe. In the Middle East, over 1,500 sets of PowerTitan 2.0 are set for deployment, contributing to one of the world's largest energy storage projects with a capacity of 7.8 GWh. Similarly, in Asia, multiple PowerTitan 2.0 projects have been successfully commissioned, showcasing impressive performance in cost reduction, safety, grid forming, etc. PowerTitan 2.0 is being rapidly gaining global traction, pioneering the energy storage industry's transition into the AC Block era.

What is the AC Block?

PowerTitan 2.0 introduces the revolutionary AC Block, which integrates a 5 MWh battery with a 2.5 MW PCS into a standard 20-foot container, a significant departure from the traditional method of separating direct current battery systems and alternating current PCS systems. This integration goes beyond just rearranging components; it involves efficiently combining the battery, PCS, fire suppression systems, and other modules while pushing the boundaries of spatial design. According to a report by S&P Global Commodity Insight, only three companies worldwide, including Sungrow, currently provide authentic AC Block solutions.

Dr. James Li, Sungrow ESS Director for Europe, stated that the success of PowerTitan 2.0 is significantly attributed to Sungrow's fully self-developed PACK/BMS/PCS/EMS technologies, driving innovation through a foundational logic and holistic design approach. Moreover, PowerTitan 2.0 revolutionizes PACK structures and production processes, reducing the width of each PACK by 40mm for a more compact layout. Additionally, each cabinet houses 12 small standardized PCS units, matching the size specifications of PACKs for efficient space utilization. These benefits and innovations make the AC Block concept feasible.

With a more compact structure, increased heat dissipation challenges arise. PowerTitan 2.0 addresses this with a Fully Liquid-Cooled solution for battery PACKs and PCS units, ensuring rapid heat dissipation and extending system longevity.

The AC Block: An Optimal Choice

"In the operational projects, PowerTitan 2.0 demonstrates its exceptional competitiveness," said Dr. James Li. It saves 29% on land usage, requiring only 2000 square meters for a hundred-megawatt-hour system, significantly reducing land costs. The all-in-one AC-DC block design streamlines deployment with embedded PCSs, pre-assembled components, MVT, and comprehensive factory testing to reduce installation time onsite.

Thanks to its innovative AC-DC block design, PowerTitan 2.0 increases the system's round-trip efficiency (RTE) by 2%, boosts the total discharge volume over the entire lifecycle by 8%, and reduces fault losses by 92%. Moreover, standardized short cable connections between batteries and PCS in a fully liquid-cooled cabinet, along with advanced AI-based battery health management and ArcDefender Technology, effectively minimize thermal runaway and arcing risks, ensuring overall cabinet safety.

The system also incorporates the latest Stem Cell Grid Tech, enabling seamless 0ms grid switching, and active harmonic absorption. It has been widely deployed in global projects such as the SPP Hybrid project in Thailand, the Dalia project in the Middle East, and China's offshore grid-forming energy storage project in Guangxi. The solution plays a vital role in supporting the smooth operation of new power systems. Notably, PowerTitan 2.0 operates with low noise levels below 75 dBA, utilizing carefully selected biodegradable or renewable transformer oil, refrigerants, and fire extinguishing agents, aligning with environmental sustainability.

Looking ahead, with continuous product innovation and further cost reductions, AC Blocks represented by PowerTitan 2.0 will become the optimal choice in the energy storage market and driving the global energy transition.

