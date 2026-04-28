Sungrow Launches PowerMatrix, Redefining System-Level PV-Storage Integration

HEFEI, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the globally leading PV inverter and energy storage system (ESS) provider, unveiled its next-generation PowerMatrix system for renewable energy applications, alongside a newly released technical white paper, at the Global Renewable Energy Summit (GRES) 2026.

At the event, Sungrow also unveiled the Matrix Inverter, the core product enabling the PowerMatrix system. The PowerMatrix system further integrates the MPPT Booster and the PowerTitan 3.0 energy storage system.

Sungrow Launches PowerMatrix Solution

PowerMatrix: Redefining Power Systems for the Renewable Era

Solar PV is rapidly becoming a major power source, with global installations projected by BloombergNEF to reach approximately 655 GW in 2025. As renewable penetration increases, power systems are facing growing challenges in balancing supply and demand while maintaining system stability under dynamic operating conditions. However, existing power systems were not originally designed to effectively address these evolving challenges.

To bridge this gap, PowerMatrix establishes a new system paradigm for renewable energy systems. Built on five core innovations—multi-port topology, native PV-storage integration, distributed control, reconfigurable energy paths, and source-level grid-forming—it integrates PV, storage, grid, and loads into a unified, multi-node energy network, where energy can be dynamically routed, balanced, and optimized in real time.

As a result, this system-level redesign enhances system stability, improves cost efficiency, and increases energy efficiency across the entire power chain.

Stability Redefinition: From Compensated Stability to Inherent Stability

PowerMatrix ensures a stable, continuous power supply through coordinated multi-node operation. It supports high PV DC/AC ratios, high ESS capacity, and around 3,000 full-load hours annually.

In operation, the system ensures continuous power delivery under dynamic conditions through multi-path redundancy and dynamic reconfiguration, with node-level fault isolation allowing unaffected units to remain in service.

At the sub-array level, each unit operates as an independent solar-plus-storage system with grid-forming capability, supporting both grid-connected and islanded operation.

The system delivers millisecond-level response, including 10 ms voltage stabilization and 5 ms inertia response, significantly improving system resilience and recovery performance.

Cost Redefinition: System-Level BOS Reduction

The PowerMatrix enables system-level cost optimization beyond conventional equipment-level cost reduction. By consolidating functions previously distributed across separate devices and system layers, it reduces system complexity and engineering requirements, while enabling more flexible system expansion and cost optimization throughout the project lifecycle.

In a reference system designed for 1 GW of rated grid connection capacity, 8 GWh of installed ESS capacity, and 3,000 annual full-load operating hours in China, the PowerMatrix reduces total CAPEX by approximately $120 million compared to a conventional AC-coupled architecture, with savings across substation & transmission cable, ESS equipment, PV equipment, and other system components.

From an investment perspective, phased deployment and scalable expansion allow capacity to be built in line with project needs rather than requiring full upfront build-out, thereby reducing upfront capital pressure and better aligning investment with project development and demand growth.

Efficiency Redefinition: Full-Link Energy Optimization

The PowerMatrix enhances energy efficiency across the full energy chain:

PV Side : A high-density MPPT architecture with up to 28 MPPTs per MW enables finer string-level optimization, reducing mismatch losses under shading, orientation differences, and module aging conditions, and improving overall energy yield.

: A high-density MPPT architecture with up to 28 MPPTs per MW enables finer string-level optimization, reducing mismatch losses under shading, orientation differences, and module aging conditions, and improving overall energy yield. Storage Side : Cell-to-plant SOC balancing increases usable energy capacity by approximately 8%.

: Cell-to-plant SOC balancing increases usable energy capacity by approximately 8%. Conversion and Delivery: Direct PV-to-storage charging reduces multi-stage power conversion, improving energy transfer efficiency by up to 5%.

In addition, source-level grid-forming capability further enhances grid adaptability, supporting higher renewable penetration and reducing curtailment.

Scalable Across Applications

The PowerMatrix is designed for utility-scale, commercial and industrial (C&I), mining microgrid, and AI data center applications, to deliver a unified, scalable energy system capable of adapting to diverse operational requirements. Its system-level optimization enhances energy reliability, efficiency, and controllability across different use cases, supporting both grid-connected and off-grid scenarios.

"As renewable energy continues to grow as a dominant power source, the energy system is placing higher demands on the coordination and stability of solar and storage technologies," said Lee Zhang, Sungrow Vice President and President of the Utility PV Inverter Business Unit. "Through the PowerMatrix, we aim to help advance this shift from standalone equipment integration to deeply coordinated system design, enabling solar-plus-storage to serve as an intelligent hub for future energy systems and making renewable energy a stable and dependable source of power."

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 29 years. As of Dec 2025, Sungrow has installed over 1000 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The company is recognized as the world's most bankable PV inverter and energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects across the globe, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experiences. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service. For more information, please visit: www.sungrowpower.com/en

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