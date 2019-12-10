Sungrow Hits a 100 GW Inverter Shipment Milestone

The last 1 MW of the 100 GW was shipped to a 200 MW project, which is expected to come online at the end of 2019 in Southeast China with featured 1500 Vdc string inverter SG225HX, according to a Sungrow spokesperson at the press conference.

As the first company which hit the record of 100 GW, Sungrow rises far above the industry standard with a cutting-edge product portfolio and professional team covering technical support, sales and service across the globe. Sungrow boasts a large project track record, including a 10 MW PV project in Dunhuang, China has been operating stably and effectively without faults for over 10 years.

Driven by the global commitment in environment protection and climate change, Sungrow has been bolstering its international footprint and made great performance in solar markets such as the United States, Latin America, Europe, Vietnam, etc. Sungrow is now the largest supplier of string and central inverters in Americas and holds over 15% of market share in the Australian residential segment as well as over 30% of market share in Southeast Asia. Sungrow is also pioneering the way toward grid parity in China and elsewhere worldwide.

"Sungrow currently takes the top spot of inverter bankability and we're delighted to remain strategic and long-term partnership with this bankable company, owing to not only its standout products and services, but also the financial possibility," said a spokesperson of a renowned US-based EPC.

"Our success has always been underpinned by a 22-year track record in the industry and growing robust partnerships. We're dedicated to strengthen international cooperation and make innovations in products and solutions so that more communities can be powered by clean energy in the future," said Sungrow Chairman Cao Renxian.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 100 GW to be installed worldwide as of December 2019. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 22-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 60 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

