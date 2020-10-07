Sungrow Bags 800 MWp PV Inverter Solution Contract in Qatar

The 800 MWp plant is located 80 km west of Doha, Qatar, covering 1000 hectares in a tropical desert and featuring ample sunlight whereas high temperatures and strong wind. The project was awarded to a consortium of Marubeni and Total as the result of the country's first solar tender, benefiting from a 25-year power purchase agreement (PPA) to supply electricity to the offtaker Kahramaa. It will represent around 10% of electricity peak demand of the country and reduce the carbon dioxide emissions of Qatar by 26 million tonnes during its lifetime.

Sungrow will supply the world's most powerful 1500V string inverter SG250HX, which is resilient in harsh conditions given the IP66 and C5 protection capability and smart forced air-cooling technology. Compatible with bifacial modules and tracking systems, the solution allows considerable yields by leveraging the sunlight resources onsite. It enables flexible block design allowing up to 6.75 MW, significantly saving the initial investment and streamlining O&M. As one of the best-selling PV inverter solutions, SG250HX is expected to be deployed over 3 GW by the end of 2020.

As the independent power producers (IPP) of the landmark project, Marubeni from Japan and Total from France show great confidence towards the rosy prospect of the project due to prominent product solutions and 100% bankability of Sungrow.

"The Al Kharsaa project is a breakthrough in our track record and will lay the solid foundation for our robust partnership with Sungrow. High-performing products, reliable service, timely deliveries and speed of commissioning have made them a preferred partner for our growing list of assets," commented Mr. Yu Hao, Vice General Manager from Power China, the EPC of the project.

"We are proud to pioneer the first utility-scale solar project in Qatar with the best of our expertise and prop up the national commitment towards a more sustainable society. We'd like to explore more competitive projects to unlock values for stakeholders in the Middle East," said James Wu, Vice President of Sungrow. Wu also mentioned that the Company supplied a 500 MW project in Oman and a 900 MW project in Dubai.

About Sungrow

Sungrow Power Supply Co., Ltd ("Sungrow") is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 120 GW installed worldwide as of June 2020. Founded in 1997 by University Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters, with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions. With a strong 23-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power installations in over 120 countries, maintaining a worldwide market share of over 15%. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting www.sungrowpower.com.

