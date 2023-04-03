LONDON, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow is proud to announce that they have signed an official distributor agreement with Waxman Energy, one of the leading distributors in the UK market.

Sungrow and Waxman Energy Sign Official Distributor Agreement

The collaboration between Sungrow and Waxman UK will provide customers with access to high-quality, reliable, and efficient PV inverters that are ideal for Residential and Commercial solar projects. It's the next step to positioning Sungrow as a key supplier of solar energy products. With their 40,000 sq ft warehouse in Elland, Waxman Energy is a distributor that can offer installers a complete solution with everything under one roof. Waxman UK has been providing solar PV equipment to installers, contractors, and developers for over 50 years. The company has established a reputation for quality, reliability, and excellent customer service.

The partnership between Sungrow and Waxman UK will contribute to the growth of the solar industry in the UK, making it easier for businesses to access high-quality, reliable, and efficient commercial PV inverters. The two companies are committed to supporting customers in achieving their sustainability goals and promoting a cleaner, greener future for all.

Commenting on the agreement, Sam Waxman, Managing Director for Waxman Energy said, "Signing this official distributor agreement will strengthen the partnership we have with Sungrow and help to distribute more of their leading products to the UK solar market. We are excited about the future."

Sungrow is also looking forward to the new partnership with Waxman: "We are very happy to welcome Waxman to our distributor network in the UK. With Waxman we have the perfect partner on our side to offer our broad product range to the market, no matter if Residential or Commercial installations," adds Mario Pollak, Distribution Manager for the UK and Ireland at Sungrow.

About Waxman Energy

Waxman Energy is an award-winning leading distributor of PV, Battery Storage and EV Chargers, they specialise in sourcing the highest quality products from some of the world's leading brands. They pride themselves on delivering the best customer service and holding quality training sessions to help their customers stay ahead of the curve.

Waxman Energy is holding Sungrow sessions at its HQ in April to launch these products to its customers.

About Sungrow

Sungrow is the world's most bankable inverter brand with over 340 GW installed worldwide as of December 2022. Founded in 1997 by Professor Cao Renxian, Sungrow is a leader in the research and development of solar inverters with the largest dedicated R&D team in the industry and a broad product portfolio offering PV inverter solutions and energy storage systems for utility-scale, commercial & industrial, and residential applications, as well as internationally recognized floating PV plant solutions, NEV driving solutions, EV charging solutions and renewable hydrogen production systems. With a strong 26-year track record in the PV space, Sungrow products power over 150 countries worldwide. Learn more about Sungrow by visiting https://uk.sungrowpower.com/.

