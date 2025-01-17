Sungrow and Khalifa University Unveil MoU: A New Path to Clean Energy Future in UAE

MoU Enables Conducting of Advanced System Innovation Construction and Solution Performance Optimization under GCC Climate Conditions

ABU DHABI, UAE, Jan. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sungrow, the global leading PV inverter and energy storage system provider, is thrilled to announce it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Khalifa University of Science and Technology, an internationally top-ranked research-intensive university located in Abu Dhabi, UAE, to collaborate on advancing region-specific research and innovation to tackle climate change, promote energy diversification, and support economic sustainability.

Sungrow Middle East and Khalifa University Sign MoU

The announcement coincided with Khalifa University's showcase of 11 projects at the World Future Energy Summit (WFES) 2025. The MoU was signed by H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, and Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG. Sungrow specializes in solar inverters and Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), with a significant local presence and well-established brand recognition within the UAE market.

H.E. Prof. Ebrahim Al Hajri, President of Khalifa University, said: "The MoU with Sungrow reflects Khalifa University's dedication to aligning with the objectives of the UAE's Energy Strategy 2050, which targets an energy mix of 44% clean energy, 38% gas, and 12% clean coal. In order to achieve such targets, we aim to help offer transformative solutions from our top-of-the-range academics and researchers with their expertise. We believe this MoU with Sungrow will pave the way for contributing to the UAE's energy objectives and deliver effective innovations through the synergy created from this collaboration."

Thompson Meng, Vice President of Sungrow PV & Storage BG, remarked "Our cooperation with Khalifa University is of great significance to Sungrow. Guided by our mission " Clean power for all", we are eager to contribute to the transition to clean energy and enhance power grid support in this region. We can plan a greater blueprint together by collaborating with Khalifa University!"

Under the terms of the MoU, Sungrow and Khalifa University will conduct advanced system innovation development and solution performance optimization under GCC climate conditions. The partnership will include:

Joint experiments and prototype development.

Exploration of sponsorship and collaboration opportunities with additional stakeholders.

Establishment of research and testing facilities.

Earlier, a delegation from Sungrow visited the labs and the research facilities of Khalifa University's Advanced Power and Energy Center (APEC) and expressed interest in collaboration on some of the ongoing research projects. This strategic partnership is expected to pave the way for groundbreaking advancements in the UAE's renewable energy sector.

About Khalifa University of Science and Technology

Khalifa University of Science and Technology, the UAE's top-ranked research-intensive institution, focuses on developing world leaders and critical thinkers in science, engineering and medicine. The world-class university endeavors to be a catalyst to the growth of Abu Dhabi and the UAE's rapidly developing knowledge economy, as an education destination of choice and a global leader among widely acknowledged international universities.

For more information, please visit: http://www.ku.ac.ae/

About Sungrow

Sungrow, a global leader in renewable energy technology, has pioneered sustainable power solutions for over 28 years. As of June 2024, Sungrow has installed 605 GW of power electronic converters worldwide. The Company is recognized as the world's No. 1 on PV inverter shipments (S&P Global Commodity Insights) and the most bankable energy storage company (BloombergNEF). Its innovations power clean energy projects in over 180 countries, supported by a network of 520 service outlets guaranteeing excellent customer experience. At Sungrow, we're committed to bridging to a sustainable future through cutting-edge technology and unparalleled service.

For more information, please visit www.sungrowpower.com .

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2600485/iwEdAqNqcGcDAQTRE5EF0Q0LBrA9bmcWGL33_gdtbqAg4zQAB9MAAAAA4gCCfAgACaJpbQoBC9IANwOy_jpg_720x720q90.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1344575/Logo.jpg