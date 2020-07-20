Summer Savings on Train Tickets to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam to Celebrate Eurostar Launch on Trip.com

LONDON, July 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Trip.com is marking the launch of Eurostar tickets on its platform with a summer sale offering holiday makers discounts on trips across the channel.

In addition to a 5% discount on Eurostar services to Paris, Brussels and Amsterdam, Trip.com is also offering 4% off UK rail tickets and no booking fee for people wanting to take staycations.

The Eurostar launch is well timed to take advantage of an increased demand for train travel. As pandemic restrictions start to ease, searches for trains from UK to Europe have increased by almost 40% according to Google data comparing queries from April to June.

Trip.com - a leading OTA offering a one-stop shop for flights, hotels, trains and attractions - is known for its split-ticket function which enables customers to buy separate tickets for the same journey allowing savings on rail fare of over 90%. Trip.com already sells train journeys in the UK, Germany, Italy and Spain, so adding Eurostar and SNCF (French National Rail) further enhances its portfolio.

"We're thrilled to offer Eurostar tickets through our website and mobile app. With restrictions starting to ease across Europe, UK holidaymakers wanting to get away, without going too far, can enjoy discounted fares to France, the Netherlands and Belgium." said Amy Wei, CEO of International Train Ticketing at Trip.com.

Trip.com's train fare sale ends 31 August and is valid for travel at any time. For more information, visit https://uk.trip.com/t/uk-train-offer

