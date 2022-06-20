Summer Fancy Food 2022: Great success for Italian "Tomato Preserves" and "Blood Orange Juice"

Fresh Up Your Life, a new healthy fruit and vegetable initiative promoted by CSO Italy's, the leading Italian consortium that groups companies in the production and marketing of national fruit and vegetables, with the support of the European Union.

NEW YORK, June 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "Fresh Up Your Life", the fruit and vegetable project promoted by CSO Italy and granted by the European Union returns to the USA with a focus on sustainability, nutrition, and clear supply chain, was at Summer Fancy Food Fair in New York City.

