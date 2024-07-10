"Summer Escapes Await: Wego and Azerbaijan Tourism Board Unite to Craft Unparalleled Travel Journeys"

DUBAI, UAE, July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Wego, the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA), is proud to announce its exciting partnership with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board, aimed at providing travelers with unforgettable summer experiences in the picturesque landscapes of Azerbaijan.

(From left to right): Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego and Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board

Travel enthusiasts are eagerly seeking new adventures and destinations. In line with this spirit, Wego has teamed up with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to offer a seamless and immersive travel experience for those looking to explore the diverse culture, history, and natural beauty of Azerbaijan.

Through this collaboration, Wego users will gain access to a plethora of travel options, including flights, accommodations, and curated experiences tailored to suit every traveler's preferences. From the bustling streets of Baku to the tranquil shores of the Caspian Sea, Azerbaijan promises an array of attractions and activities for visitors of all interests.

"We are delighted to partner with the Azerbaijan Tourism Board to showcase the wonders of this enchanting destination to our community of travelers," said Mamoun Hmedan, Chief Business Officer, Wego. "Azerbaijan's rich cultural heritage, breathtaking landscapes, and warm hospitality make it a must-visit destination for anyone seeking an unforgettable summer getaway."

As part of the partnership, Wego and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board will collaborate on marketing initiatives to raise awareness about the country's tourism offerings and promote travel to Azerbaijan during the summer period. Through targeted campaigns and promotions, they aim to inspire travelers to explore the hidden gems and unique experiences that await them in Azerbaijan.

"We are excited to partner with Wego to showcase Azerbaijan as a premier summer destination," said Florian Sengstschmid, CEO of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board. "Thanks to growing number of direct flights, modern amenities, and a wide range of activities from Alpine Coaster rides in Caucasus Mountains to wellness resort in Gabala and shopping experiences in Baku, we are confident all travellers will take cherished memories home with them."

Whether it's exploring ancient historical sites, indulging in delicious local cuisine, or simply soaking in the beauty of Azerbaijan's breathtaking landscapes, Wego and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board are committed to making every traveler's summer dreams a reality.

About Wego

Wego is the number 1 travel app and the largest online travel marketplace in the Middle East and North Africa (MENA).

It provides award-winning travel search websites and top-ranked mobile apps for travelers living in the Asia Pacific and the Middle East regions. Wego harnesses powerful yet simple to use technology that automates the process of searching and comparing results from hundreds of airlines, hotels, and online travel agency websites.

Wego presents an unbiased comparison of all travel products and prices offered in the marketplace by merchants, both local and global, and enables shoppers to quickly find the best deal and place to book whether it is from an airline or hotel directly or with a third-party aggregator website.

The company was founded in 2005 and is dual headquartered in Dubai and Singapore with regional operations in Bangalore, Riyadh, Cairo, Lahore, and Kuala Lumpur.

Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2454548/Mamoun_and_Wego.jpg