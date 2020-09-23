Summary from The Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunovia

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 23, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Extraordinary General Meeting of Immunovia AB (publ), Corp. Reg. No. 556730-4299 was held at The Spark in Medicon Village, Scheeletorget 1, Lund, Sweden, on September 23, 2020. A summary of the decisions taken is presented below.

Election of new Board member

The Meeting resolved on the election of the current, but outgoing, CEO Mats Grahn as a new member of the Board of Directors.

Update to the resolution on the remuneration of Board and Committee members

The Meeting resolved to update the Annual General Meeting decision concerning remuneration of Board members according to which each of the Board members will receive SEK 240,000, and the Chairman of the Board SEK 550,000. The Chairman of the Audit Committee and of the Remuneration Committee will each receive SEK 50,000 and other members of the aforementioned Committees SEK 30,000.

Resolution on the incentive scheme for key persons

The Meeting resolved on the issue, with a deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, of not more than 450,000 warrants within the framework of an incentive scheme for key persons in the company, and authorized the Board to introduce an alternative cash-based incentive scheme for key persons in countries where the allocation of warrants is not appropriate.

Immunovia AB (publ)

Board of Directors

Queries may be addressed to:

Mats Grahn, CEO

E-mail: mats.grahn@immunovia.com



For more information, please contact:

Julie Silber, Director of Investor Relations, Immunovia

Email: julie.silber@immunovia.com

Tel: +46 7 93 486 277

About Immunovia

Immunovia AB is a diagnostic company that is developing and commercializing highly accurate blood tests for the early detection of cancer and autoimmune diseases based on Immunovia's proprietary test platform called IMMray™. Tests are based on antibody biomarker microarray analysis using advanced machine-learning and bioinformatics to single-out a set of relevant biomarkers that indicate a certain disease. Thus, forming a unique "disease biomarker signature".

The company was founded in 2007, based on cancer studies and ground-breaking research in the Department of Immuntechnology at Lund University and CREATE Health Cancer Center, Sweden.

The first product, IMMray™ PanCan-d, is undergoing clinical evaluation in some of the world's largest clinical studies for pancreatic cancer, PanFAM-1, PanSYM-1 and PanDIA-1 and is currently in the final validation for sales start Q4 2020. When validated, IMMray™ PanCan-d will be the first blood-based test for early diagnosis of pancreatic cancer on the market, with a potential to significantly improve patient survival and outcome.

Immunovia Dx Laboratories located in Marlborough, Massachusetts, USA and Lund, Sweden will provide laboratory testing services in two accredited reference laboratories.

Immunovia's shares (IMMNOV) are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm. For more information, please visit www.immunovia.com.

