Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Taps AQMetrics for MiFID II Transaction Reporting

DUBLIN, Dec. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management (SMAM), one of the largest asset management companies in Asia with assets under management of over JPY 67 trillion, has selected AQMetrics for its MiFID II transaction reporting platform.

The partnership with AQMetrics, a global leader in risk and regulatory compliance solutions, follows an extensive due diligence process by the Japan-based firm, which had a pressing need to find a replacement to its incumbent solution which was no longer suitable.

'Moving vendors is not something we do lightly, but the AQMetrics team made the migration process straightforward,' said Ryosuke Takigawa, Senior Portfolio Manager. 'We were particularly impressed by the user interface, instant data validation reconciliation, and expert knowledge. The fact that they could replicate the workflow of our previous ARM, but offer superior value and service, was a major benefit to us.'

For AQMetrics, meanwhile, onboarding SMAM represents an important milestone as it continues its global expansion, particularly in Asia.



'Working with SMAM to seamlessly migrate them from another vendor to AQMetrics was a pleasure. It's a testament to the strength and flexibility of our platform and the depth of experience in our staff that it went so smoothly', said Darell Miller, Head of Sales Asia at AQMetrics. 'It's always great to add an asset manager of SMAM's stature to our roster of Asian clients. SMAM follows a number of recent client wins in Singapore, and we see Asia as a key growth region for AQMetrics.'

