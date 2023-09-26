Sultan of Oman receives Sharjah Ruler in Muscat

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah conveyed the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, Sultan of Oman, and his wishes for the Sultanate and the Omani people for further progress and prosperity.

His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq lauded the process of cultural development in the Emirate of Sharjah and His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah's efforts in all fields of culture, literature, history, art, and society, which extended to Arab, Islamic, and foreign nations. His Majesty also lauded His Highness's literary and historical output, which included the history of Oman through a collection of works tracing the history of the Sultanate.

For his part, His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah expressed his gratitude and appreciation to His Majesty Sultan Haitham bin Tariq for his gracious hospitality and warm welcome, which represent the hospitality of the Omani people and attest to the strength of the ties that bind the two nations. His Highness highlighted the Sultanate's extensive and rich historical and cultural legacy, which includes all of its geographic, cultural, environmental, and social components, lauding the Sultanate's venerable historical legacy and the upholding of its founding ideals.

The Sultan of Oman and the Ruler of Sharjah discussed a number of issues of shared concern in the scientific and cultural topics, as well as ways to improve bilateral cooperation in a way that supports the advancements and ties the relations between two countries.

His Majesty held a luncheon in honor of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his accompanying delegation. After that, His Majesty bid farewell to His Highness, wishing him a pleasant stay in the Sultanate of Oman.

His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah was accompanied by a delegation including Sheikh Sultan bin Ahmed bin Sultan Al Qasimi, Deputy Ruler of Sharjah; His Excellency Mohammed bin Nakhira Al Dhaheri, the UAE Ambassador to the Sultanate of Oman; His Excellency Abdullah Al Owais, Head of the Department of Culture and His Excellency Mohammed Obaid Al Zaabi, Chairman of Protocol Department.

From the Omani side a number of senior figures attended the meeting including : His Highness Sayyid Dhi Yazan bin Haitham Al Said, Minister of Culture, Sports and Youth; His Excellency Sayyid Khalid bin Hilal Al Busaidi, Minister of the Diwan of Royal Court and His Excellency Dr. Abdullah bin Nasser Al Harrasi, Minister of Information.

