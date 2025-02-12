Sultan of Afar Condemns Drone Strike That Killed Eleven

ASAITA, Ethiopia, Feb. 12, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sultan of Afar Ahmed Alimirah issued a condemnation of the Republic of Djibouti's security forces after a drone strike killed eleven villagers in the Afar territory on the Djibouti-Ethiopia border.

"The victims of this brutal drone strike were unarmed civilians—women, children, and the elderly—mercilessly targeted in a remote village where they were already struggling to survive," said the statement issued by the Sultan.

View PDF The statement issued by the Sultanate of Afar concerning the drone strikes on the Djibouti-Ethiopia border that killed eleven.

The attack apparently took place on January 30, 2025 in the evening over a period of four hours. The area in which the villagers were targeted lacks access to clean drinking water, healthcare, education, and basic sustenance, according to the statement. The statement also condemned the neighboring country of Djibouti's security forces as responsible for the attack. The Djibouti government claims they were targeting terrorists.

The statement said, "For decades we have endured systematic persecution, state-sponsored violence, and deliberate neglect at the hands of the Djibouti government." The statement also claims, ".. they are using peaceful Afar civilians as target practice, testing their deadly weapons on one of the most defenseless and abandoned populations."

The eleven Afar civilians lost in the attack are:

Gamma Ali Orbiss

Kako Ali Orbiss

Mohamed Aydahis

Ali Mohamed Kako

Aisha Badul Ali and three children, ages 10-13

Mohamed Houmed Ali

Daoud Louback Hamadou

Gohar Ali Omar

Several more people suffered injuries, including:

Maryam Mohammed Abdallah

Fatuma Camad Casasn

Qali Mohammed Qali

Qabdalla Qali Qabdalla

Faarac Kadir Mohammed

The Sultanate has evidence of the attack, including graphic images of the victims. Their statement says they are "prepared to provide them to human rights organizations, investigative bodies and international legal authorities" so that justice may be served. They further call upon such organizations and "the global community to investigate the crime, visit the affected areas and take steps to stop repeated atrocities against the nomadic Afar people."

For more information on the drone strike or to help the people of Afar, contact office@afarsultanate.org

MEDIA CONTACT:

Abdallah Alimirah

office@afarsultanate.org

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618269/5164534/Sultanate_of_Afar_Logo.jpg

PDF - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2618768/Sultanate_of_Afar_Statement___02_10_2025.pdf