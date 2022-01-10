Sulphuric Acid Market Will Grow at a CAGR of 3.04% | Valuates Reports

BANGALORE, India, Jan. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Sulphuric Acid Market is Segmented by Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textile Industry, Automotive, Pulp & Paper, and Others), Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore and Others) and Geography – Global Forecast up to 2026. It is published in Valuates Reports under the Chemicals Industry Category.

The Sulphuric acid market is anticipated to grow at the rate of 3.04% CAGR by 2026.

Major factors driving the growth of the Sulphuric acid market are:

The Sulphuric acid market is predicted to develop due to the increasing use of sulfuric acid in various end-user applications. Fertilizers, chemical manufacturing, metal processing, petroleum refining, textile industry, automotive, and pulp and paper are some of the end-user sectors that use sulfuric acid.

Get Your Sample Today: https://reports.valuates.com/request/sample/INFO-Othe-1T51/Sulphuric_Acid_Market

TRENDS INFLUENCING THE GROWTH OF THE SULPHURIC ACID MARKET:

Growing agricultural concerns about high crop production and great food quality are predicted to drive fertilizer industry development, which will, in turn, drive the Sulphuric acid market. Sulphuric acid creates phosphoric acid, which is used to make phosphate fertilizers. As a result of rapid industrialization and urbanization, there is a scarcity of arable land, which necessitates the use of more fertilizers to boost agricultural productivity. Sulfuric acid is being used more frequently in the production of high-quality fertilizers, which in turn is expected to boost the Sulphuric acid market growth.

Sulfuric acid is also utilized in automobile batteries. Lead, lead oxide, and sulfuric acid are all found in automobile batteries. These lead storage batteries are employed because they can not only generate the electric current required to start an automobile but can also be recharged by the vehicle's electrical system while it is in motion. This application is expected to further increase the growth of the Sulphuric acid market.

The growing use of sulphuric acid in the paper and pulp industry is expected to drive the growth of the sulphuric acid market. Sulfuric acid is used in the pulp and paper industries to generate chlorine dioxide, split tall oil, and modify pH.

Sulfuric acid is widely used to remove contaminants from gasoline and other refinery products in the petroleum refining industry. Sulfuric acid is used in metal processing, such as pickling (cleaning) iron and steel before plating with tin or zinc. Rayon is also manufactured with sulfuric acid in the textile sector. Rayon is made by dissolving cellulose fibers generated from wood in a Tetra Amine Copper (II) solution, which results in a viscous blue liquid. Rayon fibers are created by injecting this viscous blue liquid into sulfuric acid. This in turn is expected to further boost the growth of the Sulphuric acid market.

Browse The Table Of Contents And List Of Figures At: https://reports.valuates.com/reports/INFO-Othe-1T51/sulfuric-acid

SULPHURIC ACID MARKET SHARE ANALYSIS:

Based on application, fertilizer is expected to be the largest segment due to rising demand for crop quality and increasing population worldwide.

Based on raw material, the elemental sulfur segment is anticipated to hold the maximum share in the market. When compared to other raw materials, elemental sulfur produces the least pollution and is abundant. The Sulphuric acid market is expected to rise as development activities, such as strengthening companies' production potentials to enhance the manufacture of sulfuric acid products from elemental sulfur, increase.

Based on region, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to be the most lucrative segment. This is due to an increase in sulfur output from China and Japan, as well as expanding chemical industry, widely available raw materials, and rising developmental initiatives such as setting up manufacturing facilities to meet the region's growing need for sulfuric acid.

Inquire For Customization: https://reports.valuates.com/request/customisation/INFO-Othe-1T51/Sulphuric_Acid_Market

Leading Competitors

BASF SE,

Akzo Nobel N.V.,

OCP Group,

Groupe Chimique Tunisien,

PotashCorp,

Maaden-Saudi Arabian Mining Company,

The Mosaic Company,

PVS Chemicals,

DowDuPont Inc.,

Unigel Group.

Inquire for Chapter Cost: https://reports.valuates.com/request/chaptercost/INFO-Othe-1T51/Sulphuric_Acid_Market

Buy Now for Single User + Covid-19 Impact : https://reports.valuates.com/api/directpaytoken?rcode=INFO-Othe-1T51&lic=single-user

SUBSCRIPTION

We have introduced a tailor-made subscription for our customers. Please leave a note in the Comment Section to know about our subscription plans.

SIMILAR REPORTS:

Click here to see related reports on Sulphuric Acid Market

ABOUT US:

Valuates offers in-depth market insights into various industries. Our extensive report repository is constantly updated to meet your changing industry analysis needs.

Our team of market analysts can help you select the best report covering your industry. We understand your niche region-specific requirements and that's why we offer customization of reports. With our customization in place, you can request for any particular information from a report that meets your market analysis needs.

To achieve a consistent view of the market, data is gathered from various primary and secondary sources, at each step, data triangulation methodologies are applied to reduce deviance and find a consistent view of the market. Each sample we share contains a detailed research methodology employed to generate the report. Please also reach our sales team to get the complete list of our data sources.

CONTACT US:

Valuates Reports

sales@valuates.com

For U.S. Toll-Free Call 1-(315)-215-3225

For IST Call +91-8040957137

WhatsApp: +91-9945648335

Website: https://reports.valuates.com

Twitter - https://twitter.com/valuatesreports

LinkedIn - https://in.linkedin.com/company/valuatesreports

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1082232/Valuates_Reports_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Valuates Reports