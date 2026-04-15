Sulphur Bentonite Market Analysis | Steady Growth at 4.7% CAGR | Oilseed Cultivation & Soil Deficiency Awareness Fuel Expansion

NEWARK, Del., April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the latest market analysis by Future Market Insights, the global sulphur bentonite market is witnessing steady expansion as agriculture shifts toward balanced fertilization and precision farming. The market is valued at USD 230.0 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 364.1 million by 2035, growing at a 4.7% CAGR.

Rising awareness of soil sulphur deficiencies, especially in oilseed and cereal cultivation, along with the increasing adoption of slow-release fertilizers, is positioning sulphur bentonite as a critical input in modern crop nutrition systems.

Quick Stats: Sulphur Bentonite Market

Market Size (2025): USD 230.0 Million

USD 230.0 Million Market Size (2035): USD 364.1 Million

USD 364.1 Million Growth Rate: 4.7% CAGR (2025–2035)

4.7% CAGR (2025–2035) Top Growth Countries: India (5.6%), China (5.2%)

India (5.6%), China (5.2%) Leading Formulation: 90% S Bentonite Pastilles (62.0% share)

90% S Bentonite Pastilles (62.0% share) Top Application: Oilseeds (45.0% share)

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Pricing Trends and Agronomic Efficiency

Fertilizer purchasing decisions are evolving beyond price sensitivity. Buyers now prioritize:

Nutrient-use efficiency and yield impact

Slow-release characteristics reducing leaching losses

Compatibility with precision farming systems

Total cost per hectare over crop cycles

Sulphur bentonite stands out due to its controlled nutrient release, helping farmers achieve higher productivity with fewer applications.

Installed Base and Replacement Demand

Farmers are increasingly shifting from conventional sulphur sources to advanced bentonite formulations due to:

Improved nutrient efficiency (up to 85–90%)

Growing soil testing and nutrient advisory programs

Need for higher crop quality in oilseeds and cereals

Emerging agricultural systems, particularly in Asia, are adopting modern nutrient solutions directly, bypassing traditional fertilizers.

Production Capacity and Global Supply Chain

Regional dynamics shape market expansion:

Asia Pacific (India & China): Rapid growth driven by oilseed expansion and soil health initiatives

Rapid growth driven by oilseed expansion and soil health initiatives North America & Europe: Mature markets with strong precision agriculture adoption

Mature markets with strong precision agriculture adoption Latin America: Rising demand due to large-scale farming and soil deficiencies

Key trends include:

Expansion of local manufacturing capacity

Increasing demand for high-concentration pastilles

Strong competition among global and regional suppliers

Precision Agriculture and Technology Adoption

Technology integration is accelerating sulphur bentonite demand across agriculture:

Variable-rate fertilizer application

Soil mapping and digital farming platforms

GPS-enabled spreaders and smart equipment

Data-driven nutrient management systems

These technologies improve application accuracy and reduce input waste, boosting adoption.

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Key Buyers and Procurement Trends

Primary buyers include:

Agricultural cooperatives

Agri-retail dealers

Large-scale farm operators

Government-supported farming programs

Buyer priorities:

Reliable and certified fertilizer suppliers

High-performance formulations

Long-term agronomic benefits

Multi-channel sourcing to reduce risk

After-Sales Support and Agronomic Services

The market is shifting toward service-driven models, including:

Soil testing and nutrient recommendations

Agronomic advisory services

Farmer education programs

Technical support for application optimization

Suppliers offering integrated solutions are gaining competitive advantage.

Regulations and Sustainability Focus

Global agricultural policies are increasingly emphasizing:

Soil health improvement

Balanced fertilization practices

Environmental sustainability

Efficient nutrient utilization

This is driving demand for sulphur-based fertilizers that minimize environmental impact while improving crop yields.

Competitive Landscape

Leading companies such as Tiger-Sul Products LLC, Coromandel International, and National Fertilizers Limited are competing based on:

Advanced formulation technologies

Strong regional distribution networks

Agronomic service offerings

Product performance and nutrient efficiency

Other key players include IFFCO, Devco Australia, Coogee Chemicals, The Mosaic Company, ICL Group, and Abu Dhabi Fertilizer Industries.

The market is moderately consolidated, with the top players focusing on performance, efficiency, and integration with modern farming systems, rather than competing solely on price.

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Related Reports:

Bentonite Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bentonite-market

Bentonite Clay Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/bentonite-clay-market

Sulphur Coated Urea Market: https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sulphur-coated-urea-market

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Installed base and demand cycle insights

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Supply chain and trade flow analysis

Technology adoption trends across agriculture and Industry 4.0

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