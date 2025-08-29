Sulfuric Acid Market worth $49.94 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Aug. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Sulfuric Acid Market by Raw Material (Elemental Sulfur, Base Metal Smelters, Pyrite Ore), Application (Fertilizers, Chemical Manufacturing, Metal Processing, Petroleum Refining, Textiles, and Automotive), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", the global sulfuric acid market is projected to grow from USD 41.23 billion in 2025 to USD 49.94 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.9% during the forecast period.

Sulfuric acid is one of the most widely used industrial chemicals, recognized for its versatility across many downstream sectors. Its strong acidic properties make it essential in refining, manufacturing, and chemical processing. A key driver of the market's growth is its vital role in petroleum refining, where it is utilized in alkylation units to improve fuel performance and meet clean fuel standards. As fuel quality regulations become more stringent and refining capacity increases, the demand for sulfuric acid in this area continues to grow. Additionally, the pulp and paper industry depends on sulfuric acid for important processes such as pH adjustment and chlorine-free bleaching, which support sustainable practices and product consistency. The combined effects of expanding industrial activity and environmental regulations are steadily boosting the global demand for sulfuric acid.

By raw material, elemental sulfur segment to account for largest share of sulfuric acid market in terms of volume during forecast period

The elemental sulfur segment is expected to hold the largest share of the sulfuric acid market by volume during the forecast period, mainly due to its widespread availability, cost-effectiveness, and cleaner processing features. Elemental sulfur is a major by-product of oil and gas refining and is easily accessible in large quantities, especially in regions with significant petroleum refining capacity. This plentiful supply provides a stable and economical raw material source for sulfuric acid production. Moreover, using elemental sulfur allows for better control of emissions and impurities during manufacturing compared to other sources like pyrite ore or smelter gases. The increasing demand from industries such as fertilizers, where high-purity sulfuric acid is crucial for producing phosphate fertilizers, further supports the dominance of this raw material segment. Its environmental and operational benefits make elemental sulfur the preferred choice for many producers worldwide.

By application, fertilizers segment to account for largest market share in terms of volume during forecast period

The fertilizers segment is expected to hold the largest share of the sulfuric acid market by volume during the forecast period, due to the crucial role sulfuric acid plays in producing phosphate-based fertilizers such as superphosphate and ammonium phosphate. As agriculture remains a vital sector for global food security, the demand for high-efficiency fertilizers is increasing to enhance crop yields and manage soil nutrients. Sulfuric acid is essential for converting phosphate rock into usable fertilizer forms, making it a key component of modern agricultural inputs. Moreover, regions with large farming economies and growing populations are experiencing a steady rise in fertilizer consumption, further boosting sulfuric acid demand. The importance of sulfuric acid in large-scale fertilizer production and the increasing global food needs solidifies this segment's leading position in the market.

Asia Pacific to hold largest market share during forecast period in terms of volume

Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the sulfuric acid market by volume during the forecast period, mainly due to the region's strong industrial base, growing agricultural activities, and rapid urbanization. Countries like China, India, and Japan have significant demand for sulfuric acid across industries such as fertilizers, metal processing, chemical manufacturing, and petroleum refining. The widespread use of sulfuric acid in phosphate fertilizer production matches the region's agricultural prominence, especially in India and Southeast Asia, where farming is a key economic activity. China's large-scale metal smelting operations and industrial infrastructure further boost the region's high consumption. Ongoing investments in manufacturing and infrastructure, as well as favorable government policies that support domestic production and self-reliance in vital sectors, are major factors in maintaining Asia Pacific's leadership in the sulfuric acid market.

Key Players

Leading players in this market include PhosAgro Group (Russia), Aurubis AG (Germany), Mosaic (US), OCP (Morocco), and Jiangxi Copper Corporation (China).

