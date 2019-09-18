SuiteCX Positioned as a 2019 Technology Leader in Customer Journey Mapping Market by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

MIDDLETON, Massachusetts, Sept. 18, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- SuiteCXTM, a customer experience design and visualization software firm, has been ranked by global advisory and consulting firm Quadrant Knowledge Solutions as the 2019 Technology leader in its recently released "Market Outlook: Customer Journey Mapping, 2019-2024, Worldwide" report. The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions study provides competitive analysis and a ranking of the leading customer journey mapping vendors in the form of its proprietary SPARK MatrixTM. SuiteCX has received strong ratings across technology excellence and customer impact parameters and positioned as the 2019 technology leader in the global customer Journey Mapping market.

2019 SPARK Matrix of Customer Journey Mapping Market: 2019 SPARK Matrix

According to the research findings, SuiteCX leadership positioning is driven by its sophisticated journey mapping capabilities from comprehensive data integration, capturing customer behavioral, emotional, functional, and survey data, to interactive journey mapping design and optimization to provide a prioritized roadmap for improvements. Organizations can easily build their custom maps or leverage over 20 journey mapping visualization templates for CX planning and analysis. [1]

"SuiteCX with its comprehensive journey mapping design, planning, and optimization capabilities offers a strong customer ownership experience to organizations in optimizing customer journeys and improving CX," according to Priyanka Panhale, analyst from Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. "The company's customer journey mapping solution offers robust capabilities for 360-degree CX visualization, customization, collaboration, security, and analytical metrics at the individual touchpoints. Organizations can easily build their custom maps or leverage over 20 journey mapping visualization templates for CX planning and analysis," Priyanka further adds.

"SuiteCX is the only customizable and secure customer experience, journey mapping and journey analytics platform in the market today. In addition to our robust customer journey mapping capabilities, our platform enables you to plan and improve customer experience through integrated survey data, persona development, improvement planning, and the creation of detailed UX and contact strategies says Martha Rogers PHD, Chairman of the Board. "

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions' SPARK Matrix provides a snapshot of key market participants and a visual representation of their positioning, along with strategic insights on how each vendor participant ranks related to their competitors along several axis representing a range of performance parameters coinciding with technology excellence and customer impact. These coordinates are then used to create the final SPARK Matrix.

About SuiteCX

The practitioners who brought SuiteCX to life are passionate about CX and have dedicated their careers to experience design and management. The IP behind SuiteCX is backed by over 150 years of combined experience in Customer Relationship Management and Customer Experience Consulting.

We learned CX the hard way: none of the existing two-dimensional productivity tools that result in a 'typical two-dimensional poster' managed to do the job of conveying all the complexities of a three-dimensional customer experience. Rather than delivering tons of slides, documents, spreadsheets and posters, we wanted to be able to hand our clients a login to a software tool that would hold all of our hard work in one place.

This software is designed to document and ideate through the whole collaborative process of improving the experience together from pulling in Voice of Surveys through creating actionable insights and a roadmap for improvement.

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth advisory services. At Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, our vision is to become an integral part of our client's business as a strategic knowledge partner. Our research and consulting deliverable is designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments. For more available research, please visit https://quadrant-solutions.com/market-research/

[1] Quadrant Knowledge Solutions. Market Outlook: Customer Journey Mapping, 2019-2024, Worldwide by Priyanka Panhale and Piyush Dewangan, July 2019.

