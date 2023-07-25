SuiteCX by QuestionPro positioned as the Leader in the SPARK Matrix for Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023 by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors.

SPARK Matrix™ provides competitive analysis & ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors. SuiteCX by QuestionPro , with its comprehensive technology for Customer Journey Mapping, receives strong ratings across the parameters of technology excellence and customer impact.

AUSTIN, Texas, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Quadrant Knowledge Solutions announced today that it has named SuiteCX by QuestionPro as the technology leader in the Q2 2023 SPARK Matrix™ analysis of the global Customer Journey Mapping market.

The Quadrant Knowledge Solutions SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023, includes a detailed analysis of global market dynamics, major trends, vendor landscape, and competitive positioning. The study provides competitive analysis and ranking of the leading Customer Journey Mapping vendors in the form of its SPARK Matrix™. It gives strategic information for users to evaluate different vendor capabilities, competitive differentiation, and market position.

"We appreciate the recognition of our SuiteCX product by Quadrant Knowledge Solutions," said Valerie Peck, Managing Director at SuiteCX by QuestionPro. "Now more than ever companies need to understand and constantly improve the customer experience, and SuiteCX offers a powerful set of capabilities designed to help them do just that."

According to Nikhilesh Naik, Analyst, at Quadrant Knowledge Solutions, "SuiteCX by QuestionPro provides a wide range of mapping visualization templates, facilitates rich persona creation, and offers innovative UI capabilities to deliver sophisticated customer journey mapping. The company's CJM software empowers its users to formulate decisions to improve interactions, create persona-based maps, perform data-driven tracking, measure the impact of customer interactions, and visualize the implemented customer experience strategies."

With Suite CX, practitioners are able to develop a rich set of persona/segmentation data about the customer, listen to the voice of the customer, visually describe the interaction points, and make decisions about how to improve the interaction. There are over 20 different mapping visualization templates available. SuiteCX enables users to use words, iconography, and images to create each persona-based map. From high-level overviews of customer lifecycle stages to granular inspections of processes and interactions: The maps are alive with customer data, including sources from:

Interaction metrics (e.g., NPS, CSAT)

Big data analytics/ segmentation data

Operational data to measure CX performance over time.

"The platform leverages AI-infused technology for identifying touchpoints & displaying a range of emotions, offers a range of capabilities & consultative assistance for testing, and facilitates seamless integration through RESTful APIs. Owing to these factors, as well as comprehensive CJM capabilities, the ability to cater to a variety of industry-specific use cases, and a strong vision and roadmap, SuiteCX by QuestionPro has reaffirmed its leadership position in the SPARK Matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023," Nikhilesh added.

Additional Resources:

For more information about SuiteCX by QuestionPro's Customer Journey Mapping: www.questionpro.com/suitecx

Complimentary download- SPARK matrix: Customer Journey Mapping, Q2, 2023: https://www.questionpro.com/spark-matrix-customer-journey-mapping-2023.html

About QuestionPro

Founded in 2006, QuestionPro is a global provider of online survey and research services that help companies make better decisions through data. Our fully integrated online platform includes surveys, research & insights, customer experience (CX) and workforce/employee experience software. We additionally offer polling, journey mapping, employee 360s, and data visualization. Our clientele ranges from small businesses to Fortune 100 companies, who rely on us for insights about customers, employees, and the marketplace. With offices in the US, Mexico, Canada, Europe, Japan, the United Arab Emirates and India, our customers have 24/7 access to highly trained support specialists and engineers. More information is available at www.questionpro.com .

About Quadrant Knowledge Solutions

Quadrant Knowledge Solutions is a global advisory and consulting firm focused on helping clients as strategic knowledge partners in achieving business transformation goals with Strategic Business and Growth Advisory Services. Quadrant's research and consulting deliverables are designed to provide comprehensive information and strategic insights for helping clients formulate growth strategies to survive and thrive in ever-changing business environments.

