Sugar-free Products Market is Projected to Reach $65.31 Billion by 2029 - Market Size, Share, Forecasts, & Trends Analysis Report with COVID-19 Impact by Meticulous Research®

REDDING, Calif., Oct. 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to a new market research report titled, 'Sugar-free Products Market by Type (Beverages, Food Products, Tabletop, Others); Sweetening Type (Sugar Substitute-sweetened Sugar-free Products, Naturally Sweetened); Distribution Channel (Supermarkets & Hypermarkets, Others) - Global Forecasts to 2029', the sugar-free products market is projected to reach $65.31 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2029.

Sugar-free products are low-calorie products comprising zero sugar. They are sweetened with sugar substitutes and also sweetened naturally, imparting a taste similar to sugar. These products are said to be a healthy alternative as they help reduce calories for a healthy diet & physical activity regimen and help prevent diabetes & obesity without sacrificing on taste.

The rising incidence rate of diabetes, the rising demand for low-calorie foods, and sugar taxes on sugary drinks are the factors driving the growth of this market. However, the higher price of sugar-free products is expected to hinder the growth of this market to a notable extent.

Sugar Taxes Imposed on Sugary Drinks

Excessive sugar consumption increases the risk of obesity, diabetes, tooth decay, and other chronic diseases. Considering the side effects of sugars on health, the WHO recommended reducing sugar intake to 5% of daily energy intake. In order to reduce the excessive consumption of sugar-sweetened drinks, public organizations levied sugar taxes on sugar-sweetened drinks. Over 50 countries have implemented sugar taxes. For instance:

In 2013, Chile levied a 13% tax on non-alcoholic drinks. In 2014, this tax was raised from 13% to 18% for soft drinks with at least 6.25 g of sugar per 100 mL, and the tax decreased from 13% to 10% for soft drinks with less than this sugar threshold.

levied a 13% tax on non-alcoholic drinks. In 2014, this tax was raised from 13% to 18% for soft drinks with at least 6.25 g of sugar per 100 mL, and the tax decreased from 13% to 10% for soft drinks with less than this sugar threshold. In 2014, Mexico introduced a volumetric SSB tax, resulting in an 11% price rise for soft drinks.

introduced a volumetric SSB tax, resulting in an 11% price rise for soft drinks. In 2015, the U.S. introduced 1 cent per fluid ounce SSB, resulting in an average price increase of 0.83 cents per fluid ounce.

per fluid ounce SSB, resulting in an average price increase of per fluid ounce. In 2017, Portugal introduced a two-tiered SSB tax.

introduced a two-tiered SSB tax. In 2018, the U.K. introduced an SSB tax. Drinks containing more than 8 g of sugar per 100 mL are taxed at £0.24 (USD 0.32) per liter, and those containing 5 to 8 g per mL of sugar are taxed at £0.18 (USD 0.24) per liter.

per liter, and those containing 5 to 8 g per mL of sugar are taxed at £0.18 per liter. In 2018, South Africa introduced the Health Promotion Levy, which levied a 10% tax on sugary drinks, excluding fruit juices.

Therefore, regulatory pressure in most countries regarding sugar taxes has encouraged the beverage industry to adopt sugar substitutes and produce sugar-free drinks.

Based on type, the sugar-free products market is segmented into sugar-free beverages, sugar-free food products, sugar-free nutrition and health supplements, tabletop sweeteners, and other sugar-free products. The sugar-free food products segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period of 2022–2029. The growth of this segment is driven by the increasing consumer preference for healthy food, changing food consumption patterns, and extensive use of sugar substitutes in different foods, including baked goods, confectionery, and snacks.

Based on sweetening type, the sugar-free products market is segmented into sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products and naturally sweetened sugar-free products. In 2022, the sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar-free products market. Sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products have low caloric value and help reduce sugar intake without compromising taste. These benefits of sugar substitute-sweetened sugar-free products are attributed to the growth of this segment in the sugar-free products market.

The sugar substitute-based sugar-free products segment is further segmented into polyols, stevia, sucralose, acesulfame potassium (ace-k), luo han guo (monk fruit) extract, saccharin, neotame, aspartame, other sugar substitutes. In 2022, the polyols segment is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar-free products sweetened with sugar substitutes market. The dominant position of this sub-segment is attributed to the rising demand for low-calorie & healthy food products, the growing focus on 'all-natural' and 'clean-label' products in various food & beverage markets, and the increasing demand for low-calorie & sugar-free confectionery products are expected to boost the growth of this segment.

Based on distribution channel, the sugar-free products market is segmented into supermarkets or hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, convenience stores, and other distribution channels. The online retail segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the increasing urbanization, rising per capita disposable incomes, consumers' increasing adoption of healthy eating habits, and rapid growth in the urban population.

Based on geography, in 2022, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the sugar-free products market. The large share of this market is attributed to the increasing number of obese and diabetic population, growing health and wellness concerns, a well-established food and beverage industry, and strong demand for sugar-free products. Additionally, the presence of prominent players offering sugar-free products across different sectors further supports the growth of the market in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period of 2022–2029.

The key players operating in the sugar-free products market are The Hershey Company (U.S.), PepsiCo, Inc. (U.S.), The Coca-Cola Company (U.S.), Nestlé S.A. (Switzerland), Mars, Incorporated (U.S.), The Kraft Heinz Company (U.S.), Mondelēz International, Inc. (U.S.), LINDT & SPRUNGLI AG (Switzerland), GLANBIA PLC (Ireland), Galletas Gullón S.A. (Spain), and Zydus Wellness Ltd. (India).

Scope of the Report:

Sugar-free Products Market, by Type

Sugar-free Beverages

Sugar-free Food Products

Sugar-free Bakery Products



Sugar-free Confectionery



Gums & Mints





Chocolate





Sweet & Candy



Sugar-free Dairy Products



Other Sugar-free Food Products

Sugar-free Nutrition & Health Supplements

Table-top Sweeteners

Other Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Sweetening Type

Sugar Substitute-sweetened Sugar-free Products

Polyols



Stevia



Sucralose



Acesulfame Potassium (Ace-K)



LuoHanGuo (Monk Fruit) Extract



Saccharin



Neotame



Aspartame



Other Sugar Substitutes

Naturally Sweetened Sugar-free Products

Sugar-free Products Market, by Distribution Channel

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Sugar-free Products Market, by Geography

North America

U.S



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



U.K



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China



Japan



India



Australia



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

