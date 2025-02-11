Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort Unveils Spice of Life, An Exquisite Nine-Bedroom Villa Residence Redefining Caribbean Luxury

Boasting St. Lucia's Largest Private Art Collection, Spice of Life Offers

Unmatched Design and Breathtaking Views Amidst the Iconic Piton Mountains

SOUFRIÈRE, St. Lucia, Feb. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort is thrilled to debut Spice of Life , an ultra-lavish nine-bedroom villa residence representing the pinnacle of luxury in the Caribbean. Nestled within the breathtaking backdrop of the Piton Mountains, a UNESCO World Heritage Site, the residence features impeccable design and St. Lucia's finest art collection, including numerous works by world renowned artists. Spacious enough to accommodate up to 18 guests, but also intimate enough to welcome just two, the 35,000 square foot accommodation offers state-of-the-art facilities that include a private swimming pool and private beach access, a main and supplemental commercial-grade kitchen, spacious living and dining room spaces, and 13 bathrooms.

In addition to the museum-worthy collection within Spice of Life, the entire Sugar Beach property exposes guests to one of the most prominent resort art collections in the world, inviting discerning visitors to immerse themselves in the artful wonders of its 100-acre estate.

"We are thrilled to be debuting Spice of Life and to begin hosting guests in this spectacular residence, which is unlike anything else in the Caribbean and truly rivals the top luxury hotel residences globally," says James Wyndham, Managing Director at Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort & Vice President of Brand Experience and Loyalty for Viceroy Hotels and Resorts. "This new residence sets an entirely new standard of luxury, building on our property's already unmatched service levels. We can't wait to welcome guests to Sugar Beach alongside this exciting development."

World-Class & Sustainable Design

Built from the ground up and designed by the acclaimed Botelho Wood Architects , Spice of Life spans an impressive 35,000 square feet and can accommodate up to 18 guests. Drawing inspiration from the natural surroundings, and the magnificent art collection, the villa's interiors were designed with these elements as focal points, seamlessly blending indoor and outdoor living. All materials utilized are locally sourced, using wood and stone that give a soft and natural feel, with custom-made furniture in muted tones to ensure the striking art takes center stage. The nine spacious bedrooms all offer unique configurations - including Emperor King Beds, or twin bed setups perfect for families and friends - with ocean views.

Emphasizing sustainability, Spice of Life incorporates a sustainable water system and integrated solar power. With a gray water tank, the property is designed to collect rain water to be stored and reused, capable of holding 50,000 gallons each.

Museum-Worthy Art Collection

The debut of artists such as Yayoi Kusama, Salvador Dali, Banksy, Anish Kapoor, Damien Hirst, Daniel Arsham, Jeff Koons, Julian Opie, KAWS, and Tom Sachs. The villa's design harmoniously integrates this art collection, with interiors inspired by the vibrant colors and textures of the surroundings. The art ranges from traditional to modern, offering something for all visitors. The design and architecture of space was meticulously thought of to accommodate the art, including spacing, lighting, color palette, serving as a canvas.

Food & Beverage Offerings

Prior to guest arrivals, Sugar Beach's expert private concierge and culinary teams will liaise with guests to discuss dietary preferences and restrictions in order to create an entirely customized meal plan. From fresh fruit, to homemade pastries baked fresh daily, a variety of local fish, salads, burgers, and more, Spice of Life residents will enjoy the finest ingredients from the island. Visitors are also able to dine at any of Sugar Beach's eight dining establishments, including the classic Caribbean restaurant, Bonte , casual beachside dining at Jalousie Grill , and fine dining at Saltwood . Any of the dining outlets can be recreated within Spice of Life, offering guests a more private and intimate dining experience.

Specialized Experiences at Spice of Life

Spice of Life is not just a luxurious retreat; it is also an exceptional venue for unforgettable events and celebrations. With its breathtaking surroundings and world-class amenities, the villa is perfectly suited for intimate weddings and private celebrations that can be personally curated to fit each guests' preferences. Every booking includes a private fireworks show, adding a celebratory touch to any occasion. From immersive art lessons surrounded by the impressive works of Salvador Dali and unique culinary experiences to private fitness classes and wellness retreats, the Sugar Beach team can curate stays to accommodate every request.

Amenities & Facilities

Guests also benefit from an array of luxury amenities, including private concierge services provided by a dedicated Host, on-property shuttle and driver, luxury airport transfers, fitness facilities, the Rainforest Spa , and more. The villa features technology that is seamlessly incorporated into the design, allowing guests to disconnect easily and reconnect as needed. Spice of Life features its own private gym outfitted with Peloton equipment, including a rowing machine, treadmill, and bike, alongside a full range of free weights. Guests additionally have access to the hotel's wellness center, which features state-of-the-art equipment, including Technogym, Peloton, and a yoga studio, with private sessions available. Sugar Beach also offers a weekly fitness schedule, featuring classes such as HIIT, Yoga, Pilates, and Boot Camp. The residence also includes two expansive outdoor showers that can be easily converted into private spa treatment spaces, allowing guests to enjoy personalized wellness experiences in the comfort of their accommodations.

Renowned for its exceptional cacao beans, St. Lucia also boasts a long-standing tradition of chocolate production rooted in indigenous culture. To pay homage, Sugar Beach recently debuted their Cocoa Mill inviting guests to dive into the island's rich chocolate heritage. Also new to the property, the Sugar Beach Racquet Club offers top-tier facilities, including tennis, padel, and pickleball courts, set against the stunning backdrop of Petit Piton.

Honoring Tradition

The Spice of Life residence is named in honor of Sir Harold Mitchell, grandfather to the owners of Sugar Beach. The name pays tribute to Sir Harold's book, 'Spice of Life', which reflects his deep connection to the Caribbean, in particular, Saint Lucia. A visionary and philanthropist, Sir Harold first came to the island in the mid-20th century, and his love for Saint Lucia's natural beauty, culture and community is captured in his writings. The residence serves as a testament to his legacy, blending luxury with the rich history and spirit of the island.

Booking Information and Rates

Spice of Life is now taking bookings for stays starting this spring, accommodating up to 18 guests, with options for customized experiences tailored to individual preferences. Rates available upon request.

To secure your stay at Spice of Life, visit the website or contact the reservations team at +1 758 456 8000.

About Sugar Beach, A Viceroy Resort

Located on the white sand of Saint Lucia's famed Sugar Beach, among 100 acres of lush rainforest and framed by the Eastern Caribbean island's landmark UNESCO World Heritage-listed Pitons, this iconic resort features luxury guest rooms, cottages, bungalows, and villas - each with its own private plunge pool - as well as privately owned Residences and new Beachfront Collection homes. Ideal for couples, families, and weddings alike, Sugar Beach offers personalized private concierge service in every guest accommodation, water sports, spa treatments in the Rainforest Spa, direct beach access and unsurpassed views in every direction. The indoor-outdoor architecture throughout the property is breezy, white, and light - a nod to the property's history as a former 18th century working sugar plantation. From the finest international cuisine to delightfully casual tropical tastes, guests can sample a little bit of everything at Sugar Beach's seven restaurants & bars.

About Viceroy

With hotels and residences in Algarve (Portugal), Los Cabos (Mexico), Snowmass (Colorado), and St. Lucia (West Indies), and hotels in Riviera Maya (Mexico), Kopaonik (Serbia), Santa Monica (California), Chicago (Illinois), and Washington, D.C. Viceroy offers a fresh take on hospitality, centered on the richness of experiences and genuine connection. Viceroy is committed to creating unique and immersive experiences that allow guests to craft unforgettable narratives during their travels. Viceroy is a member of the Global Hotel Alliance (GHA) Viceroy Unveils Comprehensive Brand Relaunch

