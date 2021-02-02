Sugar Alcohol Market to Garner $4.80 Bn, Globally, by 2027 , at 5.9% CAGR, Says Allied Market Research

Increase in demand for polyols in the food industry and rise in demand for polyols in pharmaceutical applications drive the growth of the global sugar alcohol market.

PORTLAND, Ore., Feb. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allied Market Research recently published a report, titled, "Sugar alcohol Market by Type (Sorbitol, Xylitol, Mannitol, Maltitol, Isomalt, and Others), Form (Powder & Crystal and Liquid & Syrup), and Application (Food & Beverages, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics & Personal Care, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027". As per the report, the global sugar alcohol industry $3.36 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $4.80 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2021 to 2027.

Drivers, restraints, and opportunities

Increase in demand for polyols in the food industry, surge in prevalence of obesity and diabetes, and rise in demand for polyols in pharmaceutical applications drive the growth of the global sugar alcohol market. However, high production costs hamper the market growth. On the contrary, increase in demand in the Asia-Pacific region and product development and innovations are expected to open lucrative opportunities for the market players in the future.

Request Sample Report at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/9387

Covid-19 scenario:

Lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic has negatively affected the food & beverage industry and disrupted the supply chain and value chain of several industries.

Moreover, the prolonged lockdown has affected raw material suppliers and logistics partners, and in turn, affected the sugar alcohol industry.

The demand for low-calorie food products and nutraceuticals increased during the pandemic. The gradual relaxation of restrictions on social distancing is expected to help the market get back on track.

The sorbitol segment dominated the market

By type, the sorbitol segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for around half of the global sugar alcohol market, as it is an excellent humectant, softener, texturizing, and anti-crystallizing agent and has a wide range of applications across food & beverages, pharmaceuticals, and cosmetic industries. However, the mannitol segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. This is due to growth in applications of mannitol in the pharmaceuticals and nutraceuticals industry as a sweetening agent, tablet and capsule diluent, excipient for chewable tablets, a tonicity agent, and bulking agent for lyophilized preparations.

The powder & crystal segment held the lion's share

By form, the powder & crystal segment held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than three-fifths of the global sugar alcohol market, as it offers a longer shelf-life and enables easy handling, transportation, and storage. However, the liquid & syrup segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 6.4% from 2020 to 2027, owing to increase in applications in the pharmaceuticals & nutraceuticals industry.

Europe, followed by North America, held the largest share

By region, the global sugar alcohol market across Europe, followed by North America, held the lion's share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the market, due to tremendous popularity and substantial consumption of low-calorie food & beverages in the region. However, the Asia-Pacific is projected to portray the highest CAGR of 6.8% during the forecast period, owing to rise in purchasing power parity and consumption of sugar-free and sugar-reduced pharmaceutical products and nutritional supplements.

For Purchase Enquiry at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/9387

Major market players

Cargill Incorporated

Ingredion Incorporated

Spectrum Chemical Manufacturing Corp.

Roquette Freres SA

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Tate & Lyle PLC

Mitsubishi Shoji Foodtech Co. Ltd

Associated British Foods plc (SPI Pharma)

Atlantic Chemicals Trading GmbH

DuPont

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |

Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenue/trial/starter

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

Similar Reports:

Blackstrap Molasses Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Savory Ingredients Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2020–2027

Mango Butter Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

Bakery Ingredients Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast 2021–2027

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022, +1-503-446-1141

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com

Follow Us on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/allied-market-research

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/636519/Allied_Market_Research_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Allied Market Research