Sucden Financial Research now on Refinitiv Eikon

LONDON, June 30, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has partnered with Refinitiv to distribute market insights and premium in-depth investment research via their Eikon platform.

The dedicated research team and experienced trading professionals at Sucden Financial produce expert complimentary commentary and analysis, covering a wide range of markets. Base, ferrous and precious metals, soft commodities and foreign exchange are amongst the markets covered. Regular reports include a unique weekly OTC FX option report, a monthly FX report and its benchmark Quarterly Metals Report.

Sucden Financial also offer premium Investment Research within a subscription package, providing access to a substantial library of reports. These currently focus on in-depth coffee analysis and electric vehicles. The service also includes direct access to the research team, who provide bespoke analysis, data and price forecasts. Refinitiv Eikon users now have the unique ability to purchase individual reports via the platform.

Marc Bailey, Chief Executive Officer, Sucden Financial commented, "We continue making significant investments in our solutions and services, which includes our research offering. I am delighted that Refinitiv's vast client base now have direct access to our market reports."

Zach Cordes, Head of Agriculture at Refinitiv commented, "We are thrilled to be partnering with Sucden Financial and to be able to share their highly respected commentary and analysis directly with our users."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading groups, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

