Sucden Financial Launches TY3 Matching Engine

Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider, has launched its TY3 (Tokyo) matching engine, in conjunction with FlexTrade Systems

LONDON, July 29, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The new matching engine targets Asia-Pacific clients, providing a significant reduction in cross-region latency and an overall enhanced experience, with improvements to liquidity and price discovery during Asia trading hours. Combined with Sucden Financial's established NY4 and LD4 infrastructure, the addition of TY3 brings ultra-low latency access to the company's unique and customised liquidity across all three regions.

Phil Kim, Head of eFX Sales, Asia-Pacific said, "We are very excited to add our TY3 venue to Sucden Financial's ever-expanding suite of eFX products, as well as for our partnership with FlexTrade. This launch underlines our continued commitment to enhancing our services within the Asia-Pacific region, even during these times of global uncertainty."

Manish Kedia, Global Head of FX and Managing Director, FlexTrade APAC, stated: "We are delighted to be working with Sucden Financial, one of the world's leading FX providers. This partnership to create an ultra-low latency solution for APAC clients is in-line with our long-term commitment to the region. We believe that with Sucden Financial's top-quality liquidity and our best-in-class solution will make this collaboration a great success."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading organisations, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority

Sucden Financial (HK) Limited is licensed by the Securities and Futures Commission (SFC).

About FlexTrade

Founded in 1996, FlexTrade Systems is the global leader in high performance execution management and order management systems for equities, foreign exchange, options, futures and fixed income.

A pioneer in the field, FlexTrade is internationally recognized for introducing FlexTRADER, the world's first broker-neutral, and execution management trading system, which allows clients to completely control and customize their proprietary algorithms while maintaining the confidentiality of their trading strategies.

"MaxxTrader" is a comprehensive White Label solution offering Desktop, Web and Mobile apps, along with distribution on the FIX API and integration with all the major distribution channels. It covers an end-to-end workflow that includes Aggregation, Price creation, Distribution, Order Management, Margin Engine, Risk Management and Auto-hedging strategies. It has an out-of-the box Algo suite such as TWAP, VWAP and Basket trading, that can be used internally and offered directly to clients. The solution is hosted out of NY4, LD4, TY3 and SG1 data centres to ensure the low latency access to market markers for order matching and execution.

