Sucden Financial goes live with BierbaumPro/NTPro

LONDON, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Sucden Financial, the global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider has become a Principal on the BierbaumPro trading platform, branded as NTpro in Russia.

BierbaumPro/NTPro's clients can now benefit from low latency access to Sucden Financial's unique and customisable liquidity streams . The integration utilises servers in LD4 and a new dedicated high-speed connection to DSP datacentre in Moscow, underlining Sucden Financial's long-standing commitment to the region.

Aleksei Suturin, Sucden Financial's Moscow representative said, "Our new BierbaumPro/NTPro integration allows us to grow our presence in the CIS and Europe, providing low latency streaming within a single eco-system. The new high-speed connection will also help us develop additional credit intermediation opportunities with institutional clients, both locally and internationally."

Vyacheslav Kashigin, CEO NTPro commented, "We are delighted to be working with Sucden Financial, one of the world's leading and most innovative FX providers. As a result of our cooperation, Sucden Financial will be able to offer technically advanced, efficient low latency trading services to its clients in the CIS and EU countries."

About Sucden Financial

With a history and heritage in commodity futures and options trading, Sucden Financial has evolved and diversified to become a leading global multi-asset execution, clearing and liquidity provider across FX, fixed income and commodities.

Sucden Financial has a proven track record of over 45 years in financial markets. Since its foundation in 1973, it has been supported by its parent, Sucden, one of the world's leading soft commodity trading organisations, while remaining fully independent in its day-to-day trading operations.

Sucden Financial has headquarters in London, with offices in Moscow and subsidiaries in Hong Kong and New York, providing a global reach and a local service to clients around the clock.

Sucden Financial Limited is authorised and regulated by Financial Conduct Authority.

About BierbaumPro/NTPro

BierbaumPro / NTPro is a fast, highly customisable and rapidly developing e-trading platform with modular structure designed for institutional market. It is an ultimate trading solution with a solid infrastructure and 24-hour support for making and taking liquidity. BierbaumPro/NTPro has its primary servers in LD4 and Moscow, designed to handle large amounts of data with low latency in automated trading process to meet demands of global eFX community.

